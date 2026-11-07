EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Under Fire — Senator Demands Answers on Shootings, Chemical Agents and Americans Held in Custody

Blumenthal, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of engaging in widespread abuses during Trump's immigration enforcement operations.

The Connecticut senator alleged that more than 30 people have been shot and at least nine killed by DHS agents since January 20, 2025, citing previously published reporting.

He also referenced ProPublica's investigation documenting more than 500 cases involving U.S. citizens detained during the administration's immigration crackdown.

In his letter, Blumenthal accused DHS of deploying armed agents into neighborhoods, conducting immigration sweeps near schools and playgrounds, and using military-style tactics.

The allegations have not been independently established by the Senate letter, which requests additional government records.