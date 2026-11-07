EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Under Fire — Senator Demands Answers on Shootings, Chemical Agents and Americans Held in Custody
Nov. 6 2026, Published 10:06 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is facing renewed congressional scrutiny after a U.S. senator demanded answers about federal agents shooting civilians, deploying chemical agents and detaining American citizens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a six-page letter obtained by Radar, Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued 25 sweeping requests to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on November 5, demanding records concerning alleged misconduct by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.
Senator Sounds Alarm Over Deadly Enforcement Operations
Blumenthal, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of engaging in widespread abuses during Trump's immigration enforcement operations.
The Connecticut senator alleged that more than 30 people have been shot and at least nine killed by DHS agents since January 20, 2025, citing previously published reporting.
He also referenced ProPublica's investigation documenting more than 500 cases involving U.S. citizens detained during the administration's immigration crackdown.
In his letter, Blumenthal accused DHS of deploying armed agents into neighborhoods, conducting immigration sweeps near schools and playgrounds, and using military-style tactics.
The allegations have not been independently established by the Senate letter, which requests additional government records.
DHS Accused of Withholding Critical Records
Blumenthal claimed his subcommittee had repeatedly attempted to obtain information about immigration enforcement operations without success. He wrote that he had contacted DHS leadership more than a dozen times regarding alleged misconduct.
Despite those requests, Blumenthal alleged the department had "failed to produce a single record responsive to these requests."
The senator is now demanding detailed documentation of enforcement policies, arrest practices, agent training and internal accountability procedures.
His requests also question whether the White House or DHS implemented arrest quotas and whether agents received financial incentives or promotions tied to detention numbers.
Chemical Agents, Shootings and American Citizens Under Scrutiny
Among the most serious demands are records identifying every incident in which ICE or CBP personnel discharged firearms or chemical agents during specified enforcement operations.
Blumenthal wants DHS to identify the locations, circumstances, injuries and justifications associated with those incidents. He is also seeking information about disciplinary action taken against personnel involved in shootings or chemical-agent deployments.
The senator specifically requested a list of U.S. citizens detained for more than 24 hours, including the length of detention, locations and reasons for their arrests.
Additional demands concern complaints filed by American citizens and instances in which agents used administrative warrants to enter private residences.
Homeland Security Faces January Deadline
Blumenthal instructed DHS to begin producing responsive records by November 30, 2026.
He further warned that failure to voluntarily provide the requested documents and information by January 4, 2027, could trigger additional congressional action.
The senator wrote that the subcommittee would have "no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain compliance."
The letter does not specify what those measures would involve.
DHS's response to the latest demands was not included in the correspondence.