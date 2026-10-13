EXCLUSIVE: ICE Accused of Keeping Immigrants' Cash, Passports and Personal Belongings for Months After Release in Explosive Lawsuit

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing an explosive new class-action lawsuit accusing the agency of withholding immigrants' cash, passports, work permits, and personal belongings for months after releasing them from detention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, seven former detainees filed a 39-page complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court on October 13, accusing ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of maintaining an unlawful practice that has allegedly left people unemployed, financially devastated, and even homeless.