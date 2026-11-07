The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Dubs Trump, 80, 'Detached From Reality' as She Urges Him to 'Retire'

“I think this becomes the question of what does the Republican party become?” Griffin asked.

She went on to call Trump's second term “the biggest political fumble in modern political history," noting how he won “the popular vote in 2024 and then (lost) all the ground he made up in just two years because of his own policies, decision-making, and overreach.”

Griffin also argued that the POTUS “betrayed the people who came and voted for him: Latino voters, Black men, young white male voters who just wanted him to address affordability," a matter only made worse by the ongoing war in Iran.