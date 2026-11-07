The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Dubs Trump, 80, 'Detached From Reality' as She Urges Him to 'Retire'
Nov. 6 2026, Published 8:08 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin has strong feelings about Donald Trump after the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The former White House staffer shared her thoughts on the future of the Republican Party during a recent episode of The View, arguing that some serious changes need to be made and that Trump should take a step back from politics.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Trump
“I think this becomes the question of what does the Republican party become?” Griffin asked.
She went on to call Trump's second term “the biggest political fumble in modern political history," noting how he won “the popular vote in 2024 and then (lost) all the ground he made up in just two years because of his own policies, decision-making, and overreach.”
Griffin also argued that the POTUS “betrayed the people who came and voted for him: Latino voters, Black men, young white male voters who just wanted him to address affordability," a matter only made worse by the ongoing war in Iran.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Urges Trump to Retire
“I think he’s detached from reality, to be honest, at this point. I don’t even say that lightly,” she said of Trump.
Griffin then urged him to "take up interior design, retire, and go back to being a real estate developer," since property renovations have been at the forefront of his mind lately.
Ana Navarro Calls Trump Administration 'Out of Control'
Her co-host Ana Navarro interjected to say that “the reason Republicans are now licking their wounds is because they’ve spent the last two years kissing Trump’s a--."
“(The election results were) a direct consequence of that," she continued. "I think it was backlash from the American people at seeing a Republican Congress that had completely given up and ceded their duty and responsibility to be a check-and-balance on an administration that is completely out of control."
“I think Donald Trump is going to go completely unhinged, just fall off the cliff of sanity, because he’s already teetering," Navarro added. "The things Donald Trump is doing are crazy.”
Ana Navarro Says the U.S. Needs 2 Parties Making 'Coherent Arguments'
Sunny Hostin jumped in to ask both Republicans on the panel what they want the future of their party to look like.
Griffin claimed “the two parties should be a competition of ideas” with the same goal of “bringing down the cost of living.”
“I think America works best when we have two parties who are making coherent arguments for the votes of the American people and are offering solutions,” Navarro concluded.