Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ana Navarro

The View's Ana Navarro Calls for Donald Trump to Be 'Locked in a Padded Room' as She Slams the Prez's Reflecting Pool Speech

Ana Navarro urged Americans to vote before the midterms.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro urged Americans to vote before the midterms.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2026, Updated 6:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The View's Ana Navarro called for President Donald Trump to be "locked in a padded room" in pre-midterm election remarks, RadarOnline.com can report.

Navarro particularly took issue with the POTUS' speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as he discussed construction on "brand new pipes" to help remove "algae and other things."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Focuses Closing Speech on Reflecting Pool Construction

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Ana Navarro criticized Trump's pre-midterms speech.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro criticized Trump's pre-midterms speech.

"Election Day is tomorrow, less than 24 hours away, and he is standing in front of the Reflecting Pool, hablando mierda, talking so much s--- that’s spewing out of his mouth that it’s hard to even describe,'' Navarro said.

"I can’t believe there are staffers who work for Donald Trump that printed out those bulls--- pictures that let the old crazy man out. I mean, seriously, put a straitjacket on him, lock him in a padded room, and don’t let him leave the White House," she exclaimed.

The View co-host was also shocked that Trump chose to discuss pool renovations when "gas is $5 a gallon, diesel is $6 a gallon," and ground beef prices were also rising.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump Addresses Midterms

Trump called the Democratic candidates 'extreme' and 'dangerous.'
Source: MEGA

Trump called the Democratic candidates 'extreme' and 'dangerous.'

Eventually, Trump did discuss the midterms in his speech, commenting on how the sitting president's party often does poorly in the midterms.

"I’ve traveled all across the country, spoken at all of these rallies I’ve done over the last two and a half weeks," he added. "They’re ready to vote. I hope they’re ready to do the right thing."

He further alleged the Democratic politicians running are "the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history."

Article continues below advertisement

Red States Flipped in Blue Wave

Democrats took control from Republicans of both the House and the Senate in the midterms.
Source: MEGA

Democrats took control from Republicans of both the House and the Senate in the midterms.

Despite Trump's declaration that the Democrats are "extreme and dangerous," many Americans seemed to disagree. The Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate, which was dominated by Republicans the last two years.

In traditionally red states like Texas, Democrat James Talarico won the Senate seat from Ken Paxton. The seat had previously been held by a Republican since 1988.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton won the Senate, which was the first time a Democrat has held that chair since 1932.

A similar election took place in South Carolina, when Democrat Annie Andrews was elected to a senator seat held by Republicans since the '90s.

READ MORE ON NEWS
President Trump time at the White House construction site promoting the ballroom project after the midterms.

'We Don't Need to Watch': CNN's Anderson Cooper Abruptly Cuts Away From Trump's White House Ballroom Spectacle on Live TV

Photo of Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy Defends Keeping Chest Implants Amid Health Issues From Mold Poisoning

Historic Firsts

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The first Muslim senator in America's history was elected.
Source: MEGA

The first Muslim senator in America's history was elected.

Amy Acton, who recently gained nationwide support after opponent Vivek Ramaswamy ran an ad featuring her estranged mother, was elected governor in Ohio.

Additionally, there were several other firsts this midterm season.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan, is the U.S.'s first Muslim senator. Meanwhile, Georgia's Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in American history.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.