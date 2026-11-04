The View's Ana Navarro Calls for Donald Trump to Be 'Locked in a Padded Room' as She Slams the Prez's Reflecting Pool Speech

Navarro particularly took issue with the POTUS' speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as he discussed construction on "brand new pipes" to help remove "algae and other things."

The View's Ana Navarro called for President Donald Trump to be "locked in a padded room" in pre-midterm election remarks, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Election Day is tomorrow, less than 24 hours away, and he is standing in front of the Reflecting Pool, hablando mierda, talking so much s--- that’s spewing out of his mouth that it’s hard to even describe,'' Navarro said.

"I can’t believe there are staffers who work for Donald Trump that printed out those bulls--- pictures that let the old crazy man out. I mean, seriously, put a straitjacket on him, lock him in a padded room, and don’t let him leave the White House," she exclaimed.

The View co-host was also shocked that Trump chose to discuss pool renovations when "gas is $5 a gallon, diesel is $6 a gallon," and ground beef prices were also rising.