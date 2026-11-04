The View's Ana Navarro Calls for Donald Trump to Be 'Locked in a Padded Room' as She Slams the Prez's Reflecting Pool Speech
Nov. 4 2026, Updated 6:58 p.m. ET
The View's Ana Navarro called for President Donald Trump to be "locked in a padded room" in pre-midterm election remarks, RadarOnline.com can report.
Navarro particularly took issue with the POTUS' speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as he discussed construction on "brand new pipes" to help remove "algae and other things."
Trump Focuses Closing Speech on Reflecting Pool Construction
"Election Day is tomorrow, less than 24 hours away, and he is standing in front of the Reflecting Pool, hablando mierda, talking so much s--- that’s spewing out of his mouth that it’s hard to even describe,'' Navarro said.
"I can’t believe there are staffers who work for Donald Trump that printed out those bulls--- pictures that let the old crazy man out. I mean, seriously, put a straitjacket on him, lock him in a padded room, and don’t let him leave the White House," she exclaimed.
The View co-host was also shocked that Trump chose to discuss pool renovations when "gas is $5 a gallon, diesel is $6 a gallon," and ground beef prices were also rising.
President Trump Addresses Midterms
Eventually, Trump did discuss the midterms in his speech, commenting on how the sitting president's party often does poorly in the midterms.
"I’ve traveled all across the country, spoken at all of these rallies I’ve done over the last two and a half weeks," he added. "They’re ready to vote. I hope they’re ready to do the right thing."
He further alleged the Democratic politicians running are "the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history."
Red States Flipped in Blue Wave
Despite Trump's declaration that the Democrats are "extreme and dangerous," many Americans seemed to disagree. The Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate, which was dominated by Republicans the last two years.
In traditionally red states like Texas, Democrat James Talarico won the Senate seat from Ken Paxton. The seat had previously been held by a Republican since 1988.
In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton won the Senate, which was the first time a Democrat has held that chair since 1932.
A similar election took place in South Carolina, when Democrat Annie Andrews was elected to a senator seat held by Republicans since the '90s.
Historic Firsts
Amy Acton, who recently gained nationwide support after opponent Vivek Ramaswamy ran an ad featuring her estranged mother, was elected governor in Ohio.
Additionally, there were several other firsts this midterm season.
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan, is the U.S.'s first Muslim senator. Meanwhile, Georgia's Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in American history.