'We Don't Need to Watch': CNN's Anderson Cooper Abruptly Cuts Away From Trump's White House Ballroom Spectacle on Live TV
Nov. 4 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump invited reporters to the White House ballroom construction site on November 4 for nearly 20 minutes of remarks following Republicans’ sweeping midterm losses.
However, CNN’s Anderson Cooper abruptly cut away from footage of the spectacle, RadarOnline has reported.
Ballroom Coping
Despite having no public events originally scheduled, Trump stood at the construction site surrounded by equipment and workers, discussing plans to “beautify Washington.”
“This has been a structure the likes of which has never been seen anywhere," he said.
The 80-year-old declared it would be “not only one of the biggest, but it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world,” with 50-foot ceilings and magnificent columns.
Trump watched crews erect the final steel beam, which he signed after approximately 525 workers — including steelworkers, plumbers, electricians and painters — had signed it.
He described the columns as "very much like the Supreme Court," noting they were "actually taller and they’re even more magnificent."
Anderson Cooper
Cooper introduced the coverage by noting it was Trump’s first on-camera appearance after “his party’s thumping in the midterms.”
As Trump continued discussing granite, steel and construction details, Cooper said, “And it went on.”
When Trump instructed reporters to “watch the beam go up,” Cooper exclaimed, “Wow, I don’t think we need to watch the beam go up!”
Blue Wave Blame Game
In the midterms, Democrats took control of both the House and Senate, including wins in traditionally Republican states such as South Carolina, Kansas and Texas.
However, Trump appeared to brush off the GOP defeat and claimed that if he had been "on the ballot" he would have "won."
Not all Republicans felt the same. Former rival and Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis called the results an “extinction-level event for Republicans.”
Vice President JD Vance wrote, “The reason we lost is the war.”
Deflection of His Defeat
Trump blamed figures such as John Cornyn, Karl Rove, Greg Abbott and others for specific Republican defeats.
He has a history of distancing himself from losses, previously mocking defeated lawmakers who distanced themselves from him after the 2018 midterms with the same refrain that his name was not on the ballot.
He declined to answer questions about conversations with Democrats and dismissed impeachment concerns, saying it would “destroy the Democrat party” because the country is “more successful now than at any time in its history.”