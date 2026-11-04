'We Don't Need to Watch': CNN's Anderson Cooper Abruptly Cuts Away From Trump's White House Ballroom Spectacle on Live TV

However, CNN’s Anderson Cooper abruptly cut away from footage of the spectacle, RadarOnline has reported.

President Donald Trump invited reporters to the White House ballroom construction site on November 4 for nearly 20 minutes of remarks following Republicans’ sweeping midterm losses.

Trump described the ballroom as unprecedented, with 50-foot ceilings.

Despite having no public events originally scheduled, Trump stood at the construction site surrounded by equipment and workers, discussing plans to “beautify Washington.”

“This has been a structure the likes of which has never been seen anywhere," he said.

The 80-year-old declared it would be “not only one of the biggest, but it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world,” with 50-foot ceilings and magnificent columns.

Trump watched crews erect the final steel beam, which he signed after approximately 525 workers — including steelworkers, plumbers, electricians and painters — had signed it.

He described the columns as "very much like the Supreme Court," noting they were "actually taller and they’re even more magnificent."