EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Ordered to Respond After Trump Takes Explosive Russia-Gate Lawsuit to Supreme Court

The case, Trump v. Clinton, reached the nation's highest court on October 9, 2026, when Trump filed a petition seeking review of a federal appeals court decision that upheld the dismissal of his 2022 lawsuit.

Trump originally accused Clinton, Democratic Party figures, and other defendants of participating in an alleged conspiracy to promote claims connecting his presidential campaign to Russia.

The lawsuit centered on Trump's allegations that his political opponents coordinated efforts to damage his reputation and undermine his presidential ambitions.

However, the claims were rejected in federal court, and the dismissal became the subject of subsequent appeals.