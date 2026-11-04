Jenny McCarthy Defends Keeping Chest Implants Amid Health Issues From Mold Poisoning
Nov. 4 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy openly shot down the prospect of getting her implants removed after months of suffering from what she believes to be a mold-related illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former pinup is seven months into a mold detox, during which she's been living in a tent.
Jenny McCarthy Revealed Her Full Implant History
McCarthy opened up about the situation to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow.
The pair discussed on the Tuesday, November 3, episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show how the star surgeon helped fix her chest after she underwent her first procedure at the age of 19, paying just $1,500 for the implants that ended up far too large.
"I woke up and said, 'You gave me way bigger than I asked for,'" she recalled.
McCarthy had Dubrow do a slight reduction in the early aughts before going bigger once again. She then explained how two years ago she had Dubrow reduce the size of her implants again while also getting a lift.
Terry Dubrow Admitted He's Seen 'Weirdest Things in Implants'
"People have written to me and said, like, 'Hey, with all this illness that you're going through, maybe there's mold around your b----,' but they're really... I don't know. You never... I said, 'How did my implants look when they came out?' You said, like everybody else's," McCarthy asked the Botched star, who told her that her implants turned out "fine."
"But is that something that I have to worry about if I have mold illness?" she wondered as Dubrow shook his head and said, "No."
McCarthy then asked whether the renowned plastic surgeon had ever seen mold in an implant.
While Dubrow admitted to seeing the "weirdest things in implants" during his long career and has a "very unique practice where I have seen the worst of the worst and that's what I do for a living," he's never had a case with mold in implants.
"I think the fact that it's not in the literature, the fact that I've never seen it, is a very, very good sign," he added.
Jenny McCarthy 'Not Ready' to Have Implants Removed
Dubrow assured her that he didn't think "your mold thing has anything to do" with her cosmetic work.
"And by the way, those implants you have, I love them," he noted.
"You know, cause I'm toxic phobic, a lot of people make fun of me like, 'Oh, but you've got implants. You've got implants.' Yeah, touché. You are correct," The Masked Singer judge noted.
McCarthy said that "maybe someday, when I'm an old lady," she'd be willing to go back to her pre-implant chest. "But in this time of having to be in these dresses and stuff like that. I mean, I went down dramatically, much smaller than I used to be. But I am not ready for zucchini t------. I just, I'm just not there yet," she confessed.
Jenny McCarthy Sleeps in Tent Due to Mold Fears
McCarthy previously revealed she was hit with a shocking mycotoxin poisoning diagnosis in December 2025, sparking an expensive battle to rid her home of potentially toxic mold. The star claimed she shelled out tens of thousands of dollars on a massive cleanup and was even warned to toss furniture and clothing that may have been contaminated.
The blonde bombshell dished on the October 29 episode of her podcast that she started living outside in the backyard of her California home amid ongoing fears about mold exposure.
"I live in a tent. I'm not even joking," McCarthy spilled.