Jenny McCarthy Defends Keeping Chest Implants Amid Health Issues From Mold Poisoning

"People have written to me and said, like, 'Hey, with all this illness that you're going through, maybe there's mold around your b----,' but they're really... I don't know. You never... I said, 'How did my implants look when they came out?' You said, like everybody else's," McCarthy asked the Botched star, who told her that her implants turned out "fine."

"But is that something that I have to worry about if I have mold illness?" she wondered as Dubrow shook his head and said, "No."

McCarthy then asked whether the renowned plastic surgeon had ever seen mold in an implant.

While Dubrow admitted to seeing the "weirdest things in implants" during his long career and has a "very unique practice where I have seen the worst of the worst and that's what I do for a living," he's never had a case with mold in implants.

"I think the fact that it's not in the literature, the fact that I've never seen it, is a very, very good sign," he added.