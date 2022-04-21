Masked Singer's Jenny McCarthy & Nicole Scherzinger Face Backlash For Cheering On Rudy Giuliani After Ken Jeong STORMS Off Stage

Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger are under scrutiny for cheering on former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani after he unveiled himself on The Masked Singer.

The previously taped segment, which finally aired on Wednesday's episode, showed Giuliani popping out of a jack-in-the-box while performing a rendition of Bad to the Bone.

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed," panelist Robin Thicke said in shock. McCarthy and Scherzinger enthusiastically got out of their seats to dance and sing the lyrics while Ken Jeong stormed off stage in protest, stating, "I'm done."