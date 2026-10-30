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Home > Celebrity > Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy 'Living in a Tent' After Dangerous Mold Poisoning Diagnosis — 'It's Really Hard'

Jenny McCarthy says she’s living in a tent because she’s too paranoid to sleep anywhere else after mold poisoning
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy says she’s living in a tent because she’s too paranoid to sleep anywhere else after mold poisoning

Oct. 30 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

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Jenny McCarthy says she is living in a tent in her California backyard as she continues treatment for what she describes as mycotoxin poisoning, saying the experience has left her afraid to sleep indoors.

The actress and "The Masked Singer" judge opened up about her latest health update during the Oct. 29 episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show."

McCarthy said she is seven months into what she calls mold detox and has become increasingly fearful about possible exposure.

"I live in a tent," she said. "I'm not even joking." She later described feeling "a little bit crazy" and "paranoid" after undergoing months of medical procedures and dealing with what she believes was mold-related illness.

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Why Is Jenny McCarthy Living in a Tent?

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She was diagnosed with mycotoxin poisoning in December 2025
Source: MEGA

She was diagnosed with mycotoxin poisoning in December 2025

McCarthy said her health ordeal has changed the way she thinks about where she can safely sleep.

During the podcast, she showed off the tent in her California backyard and explained that she added a cover because she worries about rain, sprinklers, and what she called "chemtrails."

"After all of those surgeries, after being diagnosed with Mycotoxin poisoning, I feel a little bit sometimes crazy and like the walls are caving in and paranoid," McCarthy said.

"It's really, really hard, and they talk about people with mold poisoning having PTSD; I'm still in the traumatic part," she added.

McCarthy said a doctor diagnosed her with mycotoxin poisoning in December 2025. She has also said she spent tens of thousands of dollars remediating her home and was advised to discard furniture and clothing that could have been contaminated.

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What Health Problems Did Jenny McCarthy Experience?

McCarthy called it really hard and said she still feels crazy and like the walls are caving in
Source: MEGA

McCarthy called it really hard and said she still feels crazy and like the walls are caving in

McCarthy previously detailed the ordeal during appearances on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast and Dr. Jill Carnahan's "Resiliency Radio."

She said the problems began with a recurring infected root canal that caused severe swelling on the left side of her face. The infection eventually affected her jawbone, while recurring chalazions, or eyelid lumps, led to repeated surgeries.

"I wound up having six mouth surgeries to clean. Keep cleaning. The infections," McCarthy said during her September interview with Carnahan.

She has also described rashes, food sensitivities, and SIBO, or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

McCarthy said that after other treatments failed to resolve the problems, a doctor suggested testing for mold. She believes exposure was connected to the broader health issues she experienced.

Mold exposure can cause health problems, including respiratory symptoms, eye irritation, and skin reactions, according to the CDC. However, the agency notes that health effects vary and does not recommend routine mold testing in homes.

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What Treatment Is Jenny McCarthy Undergoing?

Her symptoms started with a bad root canal infection that led to swelling
Source: MEGA

Her symptoms started with a bad root canal infection that led to swelling

McCarthy said she began an intensive treatment program in early 2026 that included supplements and other approaches.

In July, she began therapeutic plasma exchange, or TPE, through MDLifespan, a practice that promotes the procedure for environmental toxin concerns. She celebrated completing her fourth session in an Oct. 23 Instagram update.

TPE is an established medical procedure in which plasma is separated from the blood and removed before replacement fluid is given and the blood cells are returned.

Current American Society for Apheresis guidelines recognize TPE for specific medical conditions, but mold-related illness is not listed among its established disease-specific indications.

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What Has Jenny McCarthy Said About Her Recovery?

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She set up a tent in her backyard with a tarp over it while she continues treatment
Source: MEGA

She set up a tent in her backyard with a tarp over it while she continues treatment

McCarthy has continued to document her recovery while trying to determine what caused her prolonged symptoms.

She previously said she spent years in an old dressing room with aging air conditioning and believes that may have been an early source of exposure.

For now, she says fear of another exposure remains part of her daily life, even after extensive treatment and home remediation.

McCarthy is married to Donnie Wahlberg, and the couple listed their longtime St. Charles, Ill., home for $2.799 million in September.

Reports have said they had previously considered moving to California, but the home listing has not been established as being related to McCarthy's health concerns.

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