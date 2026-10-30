Jenny McCarthy 'Living in a Tent' After Dangerous Mold Poisoning Diagnosis — 'It's Really Hard'

Jenny McCarthy says she is living in a tent in her California backyard as she continues treatment for what she describes as mycotoxin poisoning, saying the experience has left her afraid to sleep indoors.

The actress and "The Masked Singer" judge opened up about her latest health update during the Oct. 29 episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show."

McCarthy said she is seven months into what she calls mold detox and has become increasingly fearful about possible exposure.

"I live in a tent," she said. "I'm not even joking." She later described feeling "a little bit crazy" and "paranoid" after undergoing months of medical procedures and dealing with what she believes was mold-related illness.