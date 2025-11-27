Ex-Playboy Pin-Up Jenny McCarthy Reveals Horrifying Health Battle Which Caused 'Growths on Eyeballs' and 'Nine Teeth to Fall Out' — 'I've Been Pretty Unlucky'

McCarthy, 53, said: "I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth.

"I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs."

The model, who told how her ceramic dental implant had faltered, added: "My teeth were falling out, implants falling out.

"They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection.

"I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only."

Offering a further wellbeing update, she added: "As of now, I'm able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs.

"People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"