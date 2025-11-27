Ex-Playboy Pin-Up Jenny McCarthy Reveals Horrifying Health Battle Which Caused 'Growths on Eyeballs' and 'Nine Teeth to Fall Out' — 'I've Been Pretty Unlucky'
Nov. 27 2025, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy has told of her horrifying health battle which sparked nine surgeries and caused her teeth to fall out.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playboy star's trauma started with an infection in her mouth and the condition got so bad, she even developed growths on her eyes.
Nine Surgeries In Her Mouth
McCarthy, 53, said: "I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth.
"I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs."
The model, who told how her ceramic dental implant had faltered, added: "My teeth were falling out, implants falling out.
"They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection.
"I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only."
Offering a further wellbeing update, she added: "As of now, I'm able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs.
"People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"
'Deep Bone Infection'
The Masked Singer judge hopes she will be able to enjoy Thanksgiving with her husband, New Kids On The Block star Donnie Wahlberg, 56.
"It's been a little tricky-wicky getting together," she said of their schedules. "I've been shooting The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he's been in Canada with Boston Blue.
"So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more to us than ever this year. It's just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."
She hopes will be able to eat turkey. "I think I'm past the storm," she says. "I'm about to chow down!"
Soft Foods Only
Although McCarthy and Wahlberg first met in 2012 they didn't start dating until a year later. They married on August 31, 2014.
Speaking about her husband in May, the model admitted she was too old to be a NKOTB fan because they formed in 1984 when she was already into other stars.
She said. "If I were in my late 40s, I probably would've fit into that slot of New Kid's fan, but I'm 52, going on 53, so I was too cool for that.
"I was really into Madonna, though. Like, dressed like her, I'd wear my shirt showing my bra strap. Absolutely loved her."
The former Playmate has son Evan, 22, with her actor former husband John Asher, 54, while Wahlberg is dad to sons Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 23, with ex-wife Kim Fey.
McCarthy and Wahlberg are so loved-up, they renew their wedding vows every year.
Speaking in 2024, McCarthy said of their romantic tradition: "I used to make fun of celebrities when they would do it, or people in general, when they renew their vows.
"I'm like, 'That's so corny and weird. Your wedding's over. Just stay married,' and then Donnie — this is a tradition Donnie wanted to implement."