EXCLUSIVE: Jenny McCarthy 'Blackballed' by TV Bosses For Dishing Dirt on Beloved Barbara Walters' Dementia Fight
Blabbermouth Jenny McCarthy has been banned from the host roster at The View after revealing shock details of Barbara Walters' dementia fight – and many other shows.
She has been permanently "uninvited" from the co-host club at the series, signaling a stark warning about the unspoken rules of loyalty within the television industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
McCarthy said she could pinpoint the heartbreaking moment she first suspected late news legend Walters – her co-host on ABC's The View – was "suffering from the beginning stages of dementia."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playboy pinup, 52, said she joined the show for its 17th season in 2013 to be its "pop culture buzzy girl," as show brass claimed they wanted to lighten up the serious daytime staple.
McCarthy said after she made a casual comment about singer Katy Perry – who Walters had just interviewed, the confused broadcaster asked: "Who's Katy Perry?"
The slip came in 2013.
But the comments have certainly stirred the pot after breaking what insiders are calling the sacred sisterhood code, even earning herself some powerful enemies in the process.
The backlash has been swift, with an ABC insider retorting, "You don't talk about Barbara, ever! This is a sacred sisterhood. In this town, breaking the Barbara code is social suicide. She's not only off The View, but many other shows as a result of her big mouth."
"It was the first time I realized Barbara might be slipping," McCarthy recalled, raising eyebrows and concerns among fans and former colleagues alike.
The blonde said "I was like, 'Oh s---.'"
She added: "It was literally not even a week into the show. They were like, 'We're flipping it. There's no more pop culture. We're going back to politics.'
"Barbara knew politics, but she didn't know pop culture."
Aging journalist Walters left The View in 2014 – nearly two decades after co-creating the talk show with producer pal Bill Geddie – and died eight years later at the age of 93.
No-one in the TV icon's camp confirmed that she was experiencing cognitive decline.
But rumors ran rampant during Barbara's final reclusive years in her New York City home.
As for Jenny, her stint on the TV snake pit lasted just one season.
The Masked Singer panelist said: "They want you to fight. I'm not a fighter. I choose the side of peace in any fight."
We have told how McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, have some spicy ways to keep their marriage fresh.
In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared an intimate TMI confession as they opened up about their private moments.
"We like to sneak off at parties," said McCarthy, adding: "If someone has a Christmas party, we're going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment."
Meanwhile, the 55-year-old New Kids on the Block founding member looked back at what happened at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmys.
He recalled: "We hear this voice say, 'Get a room.' I was like, 'That sounded like the voice of God.' It was Morgan Freeman. He walked by and winked at us."
Wahlberg added: "We work at keeping it hot. Of course, we love each other and we're attracted to each other, but we also give it care. That's how you keep the spark alive. We don't take for granted that it's been 10 years and we don't have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it."