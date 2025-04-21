Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jenny McCarthy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny McCarthy 'Blackballed' by TV Bosses For Dishing Dirt on Beloved Barbara Walters' Dementia Fight

jenny mccarthy blackballed barbara walters dementia pp
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy has angered powerful TV bosses for her Barbara Walters overshare.

April 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blabbermouth Jenny McCarthy has been banned from the host roster at The View after revealing shock details of Barbara Walters' dementia fight – and many other shows.

She has been permanently "uninvited" from the co-host club at the series, signaling a stark warning about the unspoken rules of loyalty within the television industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy blackballed barbara walters dementia
Source: MEGA

The former Playboy pin-up has now been blackballed from co-hosting ABC's 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement

McCarthy said she could pinpoint the heartbreaking moment she first suspected late news legend Walters – her co-host on ABC's The View – was "suffering from the beginning stages of dementia."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playboy pinup, 52, said she joined the show for its 17th season in 2013 to be its "pop culture buzzy girl," as show brass claimed they wanted to lighten up the serious daytime staple.

McCarthy said after she made a casual comment about singer Katy Perry – who Walters had just interviewed, the confused broadcaster asked: "Who's Katy Perry?"

The slip came in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement
barbara walters mega
Source: MEGA

Walters launched 'The View' in 1997 and was joined by McCarthy in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

But the comments have certainly stirred the pot after breaking what insiders are calling the sacred sisterhood code, even earning herself some powerful enemies in the process.

The backlash has been swift, with an ABC insider retorting, "You don't talk about Barbara, ever! This is a sacred sisterhood. In this town, breaking the Barbara code is social suicide. She's not only off The View, but many other shows as a result of her big mouth."

"It was the first time I realized Barbara might be slipping," McCarthy recalled, raising eyebrows and concerns among fans and former colleagues alike.

The blonde said "I was like, 'Oh s---.'"

She added: "It was literally not even a week into the show. They were like, 'We're flipping it. There's no more pop culture. We're going back to politics.'

"Barbara knew politics, but she didn't know pop culture."

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy blackballed barbara walters dementia
Source: MEGA

McCarthy has been banned from 'The View' after revealing details of Walters' dementia fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Aging journalist Walters left The View in 2014 – nearly two decades after co-creating the talk show with producer pal Bill Geddie – and died eight years later at the age of 93.

No-one in the TV icon's camp confirmed that she was experiencing cognitive decline.

But rumors ran rampant during Barbara's final reclusive years in her New York City home.

As for Jenny, her stint on the TV snake pit lasted just one season.

The Masked Singer panelist said: "They want you to fight. I'm not a fighter. I choose the side of peace in any fight."

We have told how McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, have some spicy ways to keep their marriage fresh.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared an intimate TMI confession as they opened up about their private moments.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Hulk Hogan

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hulk Hogan's Explosive Family Feud – With Grizzled Wrestling Veteran Trying to Put Chokehold on Ex-Wife's Sensational Outbursts

Photo of Jessica Simpson

EXCLUSIVE: Newly-Single Jessica Simpson Plunging Back into Dating Pool as She's 'Starved of Sex'

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy blackballed barbara walters dementia
Source: MEGA

McCarthy also spilled how she and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, have some spicy ways to keep their marriage fresh.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"We like to sneak off at parties," said McCarthy, adding: "If someone has a Christmas party, we're going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment."

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old New Kids on the Block founding member looked back at what happened at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmys.

He recalled: "We hear this voice say, 'Get a room.' I was like, 'That sounded like the voice of God.' It was Morgan Freeman. He walked by and winked at us."

Wahlberg added: "We work at keeping it hot. Of course, we love each other and we're attracted to each other, but we also give it care. That's how you keep the spark alive. We don't take for granted that it's been 10 years and we don't have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.