EXCLUSIVE: Jenny McCarthy 'Blackballed' by TV Bosses For Dishing Dirt on Beloved Barbara Walters' Dementia Fight

But the comments have certainly stirred the pot after breaking what insiders are calling the sacred sisterhood code, even earning herself some powerful enemies in the process.

The backlash has been swift, with an ABC insider retorting, "You don't talk about Barbara, ever! This is a sacred sisterhood. In this town, breaking the Barbara code is social suicide. She's not only off The View, but many other shows as a result of her big mouth."

"It was the first time I realized Barbara might be slipping," McCarthy recalled, raising eyebrows and concerns among fans and former colleagues alike.

The blonde said "I was like, 'Oh s---.'"

She added: "It was literally not even a week into the show. They were like, 'We're flipping it. There's no more pop culture. We're going back to politics.'

"Barbara knew politics, but she didn't know pop culture."