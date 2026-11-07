Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Suffers Major Career Blow as Duke Transitions Into 'Less Intensive Role' at Wellness Firm BetterUp

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been moved into a lesser role after being BetterUp's Chief Impact Officer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry has lost his Chief Impact Officer job at the life coaching firm BetterUp, with the news coming on the same day his wife, Meghan Markle's father, was arrested and charged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex was hired for the C-Suite position in March 2021, but is transitioning to a "senior advisor," BetterUp's CEO Alexi Robichaux announced on Friday, November 6, hours after Thomas Markle Sr. was taken into custody by the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Moved to a 'Less Intensive Role' at Better Up

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been transitioned out of his C-suite position with the San Francisco based life coaching company.

Harry's move into a "less intensive role" at the mental health coaching company comes less than three months after he and Meghan suddenly packed up and moved to the U.K., after six years in California.

“In this new capacity, he will focus on key projects with some of our largest enterprise customers, working alongside our team and the leaders we partner with. The move also gives him more time to grow his portfolio of investments, pursue new business opportunities, and continue his support of philanthropic causes close to his heart," Robichaux said of Harry's new role.

The head honcho went on to thank the prince, "for what you’ve helped build here."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Brought BetterUp Coaching to Invictus Games Participants

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry helped BetterUp land a partnership with his Invictus Games.

Harry, who has publicly discussed his mental health struggles, boasted of his mission to transform lives when he took on the role in 2021, telling The Wall Street Journal, "I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

The ex-royal became the conduit for BetterUp to become the official mental fitness coaching provider for his Invictus Games Foundation in 2022.

The partnership was established to offer free coaching and mental health support to up to 500 wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nightmare Day

Photo of Thomas Markle
Source: BEGA

Thomas Markle was arrested earlier in the day that Prince Harry lost his Chief Impact Officer position.

The Duke hasn't released a statement about his reduced role at BetterUp, but the day has likely been a stressful one.

Meghan's estranged dad was arrested at an assisted living facility in Florida and charged with one count of possession of child p---------- for allegedly keeping a collection of inappropriate material, including explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in a Los Angeles storage locker.

The bust was so high-profile that even FBI Director Kash Patel put out a statement, saying, "Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions."

"This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country, or anywhere they try to hide."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pinpoint Their Biggest Security 'Flashpoint' in UK

Photo of Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Writing Her Own Statement' on Father's Child Abuse Scandal — as Expert Calls It 'Worst PR Blunder Ever'

Meghan Markle Revealed She Knew About Allegations Against Dad

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle revealed she has been aware for years about allegations involving her dad.

Meghan has come under fire for revealing that she was made aware of the allegations against her father in a 2018 letter, calling the allegations "troubling."

The letter came from Thomas Sr.'s ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, whom he divorced in 1975. In it, she alleged that the former TV crewman told her he had to have s-- with minor girls.

Meghan released her statement one day after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., turned in a cache of her dad's alleged belongings to Philippine police, alleging items in the four boxes contained child abuse material.

That case is still under investigation by Filipino authorities.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.