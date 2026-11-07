Prince Harry Suffers Major Career Blow as Duke Transitions Into 'Less Intensive Role' at Wellness Firm BetterUp

Harry's move into a "less intensive role" at the mental health coaching company comes less than three months after he and Meghan suddenly packed up and moved to the U.K., after six years in California.

“In this new capacity, he will focus on key projects with some of our largest enterprise customers, working alongside our team and the leaders we partner with. The move also gives him more time to grow his portfolio of investments, pursue new business opportunities, and continue his support of philanthropic causes close to his heart," Robichaux said of Harry's new role.

The head honcho went on to thank the prince, "for what you’ve helped build here."