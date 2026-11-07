Prince Harry Suffers Major Career Blow as Duke Transitions Into 'Less Intensive Role' at Wellness Firm BetterUp
Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has lost his Chief Impact Officer job at the life coaching firm BetterUp, with the news coming on the same day his wife, Meghan Markle's father, was arrested and charged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex was hired for the C-Suite position in March 2021, but is transitioning to a "senior advisor," BetterUp's CEO Alexi Robichaux announced on Friday, November 6, hours after Thomas Markle Sr. was taken into custody by the FBI.
Prince Harry Moved to a 'Less Intensive Role' at Better Up
Harry's move into a "less intensive role" at the mental health coaching company comes less than three months after he and Meghan suddenly packed up and moved to the U.K., after six years in California.
“In this new capacity, he will focus on key projects with some of our largest enterprise customers, working alongside our team and the leaders we partner with. The move also gives him more time to grow his portfolio of investments, pursue new business opportunities, and continue his support of philanthropic causes close to his heart," Robichaux said of Harry's new role.
The head honcho went on to thank the prince, "for what you’ve helped build here."
Prince Harry Brought BetterUp Coaching to Invictus Games Participants
Harry, who has publicly discussed his mental health struggles, boasted of his mission to transform lives when he took on the role in 2021, telling The Wall Street Journal, "I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."
The ex-royal became the conduit for BetterUp to become the official mental fitness coaching provider for his Invictus Games Foundation in 2022.
The partnership was established to offer free coaching and mental health support to up to 500 wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nightmare Day
The Duke hasn't released a statement about his reduced role at BetterUp, but the day has likely been a stressful one.
Meghan's estranged dad was arrested at an assisted living facility in Florida and charged with one count of possession of child p---------- for allegedly keeping a collection of inappropriate material, including explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in a Los Angeles storage locker.
The bust was so high-profile that even FBI Director Kash Patel put out a statement, saying, "Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions."
"This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country, or anywhere they try to hide."
Meghan Markle Revealed She Knew About Allegations Against Dad
Meghan has come under fire for revealing that she was made aware of the allegations against her father in a 2018 letter, calling the allegations "troubling."
The letter came from Thomas Sr.'s ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, whom he divorced in 1975. In it, she alleged that the former TV crewman told her he had to have s-- with minor girls.
Meghan released her statement one day after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., turned in a cache of her dad's alleged belongings to Philippine police, alleging items in the four boxes contained child abuse material.
That case is still under investigation by Filipino authorities.