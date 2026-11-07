EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pinpoint Their Biggest Security 'Flashpoint' in UK

The family is now living in a private residence outside London.

Their return has intensified Harry's longstanding dispute over taxpayer-funded security, which the couple lost after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

A friend of the couple has now said the daily journey to school is the "biggest security flashpoint" for the couple.

But a source added Harry and Meghan intend to continue personally taking their children to school whenever possible, maintaining the routine they established while living in Montecito.

However, the couple is said to fear predictable journeys and public attention could expose their family to potential security threats.

Neither the location of their home nor the children's school has been publicly disclosed, reflecting the Sussexes' determination to protect their privacy.