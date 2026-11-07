EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pinpoint Their Biggest Security 'Flashpoint' in UK
Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:41 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to fear taking their children to school presents their greatest security risk in Britain, amid continuing uncertainty over whether the family will receive police protection.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aged 42 and 45 respectively, returned to the UK on August 26 with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after deciding to relocate from California.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Biggest UK Security Fear
The family is now living in a private residence outside London.
Their return has intensified Harry's longstanding dispute over taxpayer-funded security, which the couple lost after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
A friend of the couple has now said the daily journey to school is the "biggest security flashpoint" for the couple.
But a source added Harry and Meghan intend to continue personally taking their children to school whenever possible, maintaining the routine they established while living in Montecito.
However, the couple is said to fear predictable journeys and public attention could expose their family to potential security threats.
Neither the location of their home nor the children's school has been publicly disclosed, reflecting the Sussexes' determination to protect their privacy.
Sussexes Await Home Office Security Decision
The couple is awaiting a decision from Britain's Home Office concerning their eligibility for publicly funded police protection following their return.
Harry reportedly believes the continuing uncertainty reflects unfair treatment following his decision to relinquish his position as a working royal.
The Duke has repeatedly argued his family's safety requires professional protection appropriate to the threats they might face.
His concerns have become particularly pressing now Archie and Lilibet are preparing to establish regular routines in Britain.
Meghan's Fears Over Children's School Runs
Meghan previously discussed the difficulties of combining royal status with ordinary parenting responsibilities during a 2022 interview with The Cut.
She expressed concern collecting her children from school in Britain could attract photographers and turn an everyday family activity into a public spectacle.
Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that."
She added: "That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."
Former royal protection officer Scott Hamer, who served in the Metropolitan Police's specialist protection unit for 14 years, has also addressed the dispute.
Hamer previously spent five years protecting King Charles, 77, and believes decisions about security should be based on independently assessed threats.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Hamer said: "If there is a credible threat to him [Harry] and his family, it should be objectively assessed. If there is a genuine risk, the state should provide protection. If not, then fine, but let him know."
Harry has spent years challenging decisions surrounding his security arrangements, previously arguing inadequate protection prevented him from safely bringing his family to Britain.
The Duke reportedly believes his permanent return represents a significant change in circumstances requiring authorities to reconsider their previous assessment.
The Home Office has yet to announce a decision on the Sussex family's renewed security arrangements.
Royal Family's History of Security Threats
Members of the British royal family have faced serious security threats, including assassination attempts, armed intrusions, stalking and violent attacks.
In 1974, Princess Anne survived an attempted kidnapping in London when gunman Ian Ball ambushed her limousine, shooting and injuring several people.
In 1981, a teenager fired six blank shots toward Queen Elizabeth II during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
The following year, intruder Michael Fagan breached Buckingham Palace security and entered the Queen's bedroom.
In 1994, Prince Charles was targeted when a protester fired two blank shots during an Australia Day event in Sydney.
More recently, a man armed with a crossbow was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 after entering the grounds intending to kill the Queen.