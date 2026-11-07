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Home > Politics > Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani Warns J.D. Vance Could Be a 'Dangerous Possibility' as President After Iran War Criticism

Split image of JD Vance and Rudy Giuliani
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani shared his thoughts on J.D. Vance's potential 2028 presidential run.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

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Rudy Giuliani isn't so sure J.D. Vance is cut out to be the next president, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a livestream on Thursday, November 5, the former mayor of New York City discussed what could be ahead for the Republican Party following the 2026 midterm elections.

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Vance Reacts to Midterm Election Results

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Image of JD Vance blamed the war in Iran for the blue tsunami after the 2026 midterm elections.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance blamed the war in Iran for the blue tsunami after the 2026 midterm elections.

Guiliani admitted that while he thinks Vance has some potential, he also thinks he has serious flaws.

One of these is his stance on the Iran war. Vance blamed the war for the blue tsunami in a post on X after the election.

“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone … The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance said at the time.

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Vance Blamed Iran War for Blue Tsunami

According to J.D. Vance, 'everyone knows' why Republicans lost the midterm elections.
Source: MEGA

According to J.D. Vance, 'everyone knows' why Republicans lost the midterm elections.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so," he asserted. "Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest."

“Everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," Vance concluded.

According to Giuliani, it's beliefs like this that make him fear what could happen if Vance were in charge.

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Rudy Giuliani Sees 'Dangers' in J.D. Vance

Rudy Giuliani said he sees 'certain dangers' in J.D. Vance's personality.
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani said he sees 'certain dangers' in J.D. Vance's personality.

“I see presidential potential with you,” he explained. “I also see certain dangers in your personality that make you a dangerous possibility as president. Frankly, I look at some of your colleagues very superficially so far."

"Well, not Marco (Rubio) because I’ve known Marco since he was a kid, but even Ted Cruz. And I have my leanings," he noted. "I have for some time, but I’m not stupid enough to make up my mind now."

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Rudy Giuliani Calls Out J.D. Vance

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Rudy Giuliani says J.D. Vance's take on the Iran war makes him 'nervous.'
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani says J.D. Vance's take on the Iran war makes him 'nervous.'

Giuliani continued, "So, it might be possible I support you, and you may want it or not want it. To me, it would be important who I support.”

“But it’s making me very, very nervous that a country is burning effigies of you, and your president, and your two envoys,” he argued, “threatening to kill them — not just episodically — but they’ve been threatening to kill them and all their predecessors for 48 years. And because we lost an election, you want to cave in.”

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