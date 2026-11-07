'Absolutely Disgusting': Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump and Susie Wiles Want to 'Control the Republican Party' and Choose Next GOP Prez
Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Donald Trump and departing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles of wanting to control the Republican Party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her criticism came after Trump announced on Friday, November 6, that Wiles would move to his political operation and Stephen Miller would replace her.
Susie Wiles' Role Switch-up
In a video responding to the White House reshuffle, Greene claimed that Wiles was returning to the political organization she worked for before Trump's 2024 election victory because she and the president wanted to retain influence over the party's next presidential nominee.
"She wants to be in charge, and President Trump wants to be in charge of who the next President of the United States will be, and they want to continue to control the Republican Party," Greene said.
Calling that prospect "really, really, really absolutely disgusting," Greene said she believed a nominee selected with Trump's backing would struggle to win support from voters who helped elect him in 2024.
White House Reshuffling
Trump announced that Miller, his Deputy Chief of Staff for policy and a principal architect of his immigration agenda, would become chief of staff on Monday, November 9.
Greene said she expected Miller to pursue an intensified version of existing White House policies as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January.
Wiles managed Trump's successful 2024 campaign and is the first woman to ever serve as White House Chief of Staff.
Greene Warns of Opposition
Greene argued that conservatives, independents, libertarians and other members of Trump's 2024 coalition would reject a presidential candidate promoted by his political team.
"That means that the Republican Party has zero chance in 2028," she said.
She also promised that a network of like-minded voters would scrutinize any candidate supported by Trump and Wiles, accusing the administration of abandoning conservative priorities.
Greene's Break With Trump
Greene resigned from the House on Jan. 5 after a public rift with Trump over political issues, including the handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Once a prominent defender of the president, she has increasingly criticized his administration and the Republican Party.
At a September event leading up to the 2026 midterm elections, Greene had already declared that "MAGA is dead" and described herself as "politically homeless."