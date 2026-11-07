'Absolutely Disgusting': Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump and Susie Wiles Want to 'Control the Republican Party' and Choose Next GOP Prez

Her criticism came after Trump announced on Friday, November 6, that Wiles would move to his political operation and Stephen Miller would replace her.

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Donald Trump and departing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles of wanting to control the Republican Party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Greene believes that Wiles and Trump want to pick the next GOP presidential nominee.

In a video responding to the White House reshuffle, Greene claimed that Wiles was returning to the political organization she worked for before Trump's 2024 election victory because she and the president wanted to retain influence over the party's next presidential nominee.

"She wants to be in charge, and President Trump wants to be in charge of who the next President of the United States will be, and they want to continue to control the Republican Party," Greene said.

Calling that prospect "really, really, really absolutely disgusting," Greene said she believed a nominee selected with Trump's backing would struggle to win support from voters who helped elect him in 2024.