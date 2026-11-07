'Full House' Actress Recalls Male Co-Star Needed Awkward Costume Adjustment After Bike Shorts Were 'a Little Too Revealing'

On a recent installment of her How Rude, Tanneritos podcast, she and her co-host Jodie Sweetin were recapping season 7, episode 19 of the show.

Andrea Barber recently reflected on a moment when her Full House co-star needed a serious costume adjustment, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the episode, titled "Love on the Rocks," she and her love interest Keanu climb Eagle Mountain. Keanu's character, played by Brian Evans, sports a long jacket and a pair of bike shorts.

According to Barber, this wasn't always the case.

“Originally, he wasn’t wearing this jacket and it was just like his shirt and his bike shorts,” she revealed. “But the bike shorts were a little tight and a little too revealing.”

“You don’t need that,” Barber continued. “They got a note. Costumes got a note from video village."

"They had to quickly find this jacket," she explained. "A long jacket to cover areas.”