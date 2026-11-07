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Home > News > Full House

'Full House' Actress Recalls Male Co-Star Needed Awkward Costume Adjustment After Bike Shorts Were 'a Little Too Revealing'

Photo of Andrea Barber
Source: MEGA

Andrea Barber recalled a 'Full House' co-star's wardrobe malfunction.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

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Andrea Barber recently reflected on a moment when her Full House co-star needed a serious costume adjustment, RadarOnline.com can report.

On a recent installment of her How Rude, Tanneritos podcast, she and her co-host Jodie Sweetin were recapping season 7, episode 19 of the show.

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Andrea Barber Reflects on Co-Star's Wardrobe Malfunction

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Image of Andrea Barber recently reflected on her 'Full House' co-star Brian Evans' wardrobe malfunction.
Source: MEGA

Andrea Barber recently reflected on her 'Full House' co-star Brian Evans' wardrobe malfunction.

In the episode, titled "Love on the Rocks," she and her love interest Keanu climb Eagle Mountain. Keanu's character, played by Brian Evans, sports a long jacket and a pair of bike shorts.

According to Barber, this wasn't always the case.

“Originally, he wasn’t wearing this jacket and it was just like his shirt and his bike shorts,” she revealed. “But the bike shorts were a little tight and a little too revealing.”

“You don’t need that,” Barber continued. “They got a note. Costumes got a note from video village."

"They had to quickly find this jacket," she explained. "A long jacket to cover areas.”

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Brian Evans Recalls 'Chaos' on Set

Image of According to Brian Evans, there was some 'chaos' over his costume on set.
Source: SINGER BRIAN EVANS/FACEBOOK

According to Brian Evans, there was some 'chaos' over his costume on set.

As for Evans, when asked about the ordeal, he claimed that he “didn’t know what was happening.” He did admit, however, that there was some “chaos” on set.

“I remember seeing my mother’s face sitting at the studio audience just beet red, laughing,” he noted.

Eventually, someone on set let him know what was going on.

He recalled them telling him, “I don’t know how to put this any other way, but you got too big a pack for a teenager on this show.”

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Brian Evans Calls Andrea Barber a 'Sweetheart'

Image of Brian Evans says Andrea Barber was a 'sweetheart' on set.
Source: SINGER BRIAN EVANS/FACEBOOK

Brian Evans said Andrea Barber was a 'sweetheart' on set.

Despite the last-minute costume change, Evans calls the experience “a great memory.”

Moreover, he had nothing but nice things to say about Barber.

“She was a sweetheart. I remember she told me to take a breath,” he shared. “It was adorable. It was a fun, cute thing.”

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Candace Cameron Bure once cut her hair mid-season, leaving 'Full House' producers annoyed.
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure once cut her hair mid-season, leaving 'Full House' producers annoyed.

This isn't the only on-set mishap Sweetin and Barber have discussed on their podcast. On a previous episode, they recalled their Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure cutting her hair mid-season, leaving producers "kind of p-ssed."

“She just was tired of long hair and wanted to cut it,” Barber remembered. “But she knew if she asked, they would make her wait."

“I don’t think she got in trouble, but they did talk to her,” she concluded. “They took her aside and they were like, ‘You really can’t do that.’”

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