Inside 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek's Final Day Before Cancer Death at 80: 'He Wasn't in Pain'

Mike Richards, the controversial former executive producer of the game show, said he was "adored by his family" and spent some of his last hours on earth on one of his "favorite things" – "sitting in a homemade swing with (his wife) Jean, watching the horizon for one final time."

"Alex had a swing in his backyard that he loved. He actually rebuilt it. He was very handy," Richards added. "I don’t know if many people knew that."

"He was coherent. He wasn’t in pain," he continued. "And the fact that he had a nice final day made it easier for his Jeopardy! family."