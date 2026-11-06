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Home > News > Alex Trebek

Inside 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek's Final Day Before Cancer Death at 80: 'He Wasn't in Pain'

Alex Trebek announced his cancer battle in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Alex Trebek announced his cancer battle in 2019.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

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Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for nearly four decades before his death at 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of the beloved game show personality's passing, RadarOnline.com revisits his final days and how his family remembers him.

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Inside Alex Trebek's Battle With Cancer

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Alex Trebek died in November 2020.
Source: MEGA

Alex Trebek died in November 2020.

Trebek announced that he was battling Stage 4 cancer on March 6, 2019. Despite his struggling health, he continued hosting Jeopardy! until shortly before his death.

On November 8, 2020, he tragically lost his fight with the disease.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show's official social media account posted. "Thank you, Alex."

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Alex Trebek Had a 'Nice Final Day'

Alex Trebek spent his last day 'sitting in a homemade swing.'
Source: MEGA

Alex Trebek spent his last day 'sitting in a homemade swing.'

Mike Richards, the controversial former executive producer of the game show, said he was "adored by his family" and spent some of his last hours on earth on one of his "favorite things" – "sitting in a homemade swing with (his wife) Jean, watching the horizon for one final time."

"Alex had a swing in his backyard that he loved. He actually rebuilt it. He was very handy," Richards added. "I don’t know if many people knew that."

"He was coherent. He wasn’t in pain," he continued. "And the fact that he had a nice final day made it easier for his Jeopardy! family."

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Alex Trebek's Dedication to Family Remembered

Alex Trebek was a beloved game show host.
Source: MEGA

Alex Trebek was a beloved game show host.

Alex was a dedicated father of three. He had son Matthew and daughter Emily, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and stepdaughter, Nicky, whom he adopted from his first marriage to ex-wife Elain Callei.

Following his dad's death, Matthew recalled his father going to his paintball tournaments in an excerpt on his mother's website, insidewink.com.

"Although it was a very unique sport, he still got very enthusiastic about watching and learning the game," he shared at the time.

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Moments That 'Meant a Lot' to His Daughters

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Alex Trebek was described as 'extremely handy' by his daughter, Emily.
Source: MEGA

Alex Trebek was described as 'extremely handy' by his daughter, Emily.

Meanwhile, Emily, reflected on her late father's handiness with tools.

"When I bought the first house, I asked for my dad’s help because he’s extremely handy and really knows a lot about construction,” she explained. "He worked at the jobsite every single day and taught me so much. It really meant a lot to me how much time he dedicated to the project."

As for Nicky, she remembered a special moment she shared with her stepfather at a fancy dinner.

"I wasn’t a kid, but Vincent Price attended and I got to sit next to him at a dinner. Needless to say it was unforgettable," she shared. "Bonus: On that trip he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!"

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