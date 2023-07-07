Candace Cameron Bure Tried to Have 'Queer Character' Removed From 'Fuller House,' Former Co-star Miss Benny Alleges

Benny played the character Casey – the first openly gay character in Full House franchise history. Benny, who went on to star in the new Netflix show Glamorous, is also transgender.

“One of the Tanner sisters was very publicly… not for the girls, if that makes sense,” Benny, 24, said in a TikTok video this week. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”