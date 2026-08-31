EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani Demands Secret FBI Files on His iCloud and Cellphone Tracking — as Trump Ally Questions Whether Federal Warrants Were Constitutional

Rudy Giuliani is demanding the release of secret federal search warrant records targeting his iCloud account and cellphone location data as the longtime Donald Trump ally questions whether investigators' surveillance of him was constitutional, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Giuliani and Judicial Watch asked a New York federal judge to unseal materials behind two search warrants issued during a years-long federal investigation that ultimately ended without Giuliani being charged with a federal crime.

The probe centered on Giuliani's dealings with Ukrainian figures and whether he may have acted as an unregistered foreign agent while advocating for the removal of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.