Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Blake Lively

Blake Lively Snubbed by Taylor Swift on 39th Birthday: Actress 'Secretly Hoped' Ex-BFF Would Get in Touch and End Feud

picture of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively was secretly hoping for a happy birthday message from ex-BFF Taylor Swift, according to insiders.

Aug. 31 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Blake Lively was secretly hoping for a birthday message from Taylor Swift to end their feud, but it never arrived, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The silence has finally confirmed to the Gossip Girl alum, who turned 39 on August 25, that their friendship is over for good.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Silence Said Everything'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Swift's snub ended hopes of a reconciliation in the eyes of Lively, according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

The former BFF's fell out over Swift being dragged into Lively's high-profile court case with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack page, an insider told Rob Shuter: "Blake was absolutely hoping Taylor would reach out.

"A text. Flowers. Even two words: 'Happy birthday.' Nothing came. That silence said everything."

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, showered his wife with praise, calling her "courageous," "deeply kind" and the "very best human he knows on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Taylor Swift Moved On?

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The singer appears to have cut Lively out of her life.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources say one conspicuous absence was impossible for the actress to ignore.

"Blake kept telling herself there was a path back," the insider claimed. She thought time would cool everything down and Taylor would eventually remember how much they loved each other. The birthday changed that. Taylor has moved on."

The source added, "Blake finally understands she cannot force Taylor back into her life. You can ignore a lot of signs. It's harder to ignore your birthday."

Article continues below advertisement

Cutting Contact With Goddaughters

picture of taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Swift has apparently stepped back from her godmother role since the feud.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Dolly Parton

Inside Dolly Parton's Net Worth at the Time of Her Death — As Radar Reveals Who Will Inherit Country Icon's Massive Fortune

Lionel Richie has been admitted into a hospital in St. Louis

Lionel Richie Hospitalized in ICU: 'Hello' Singer Begged Team for Chair to Sit Down While 'Struggling' on Stage

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Swift appears to no longer be playing godmother to Lively's daughters.

"It was one of the toughest decisions Taylor has ever had to make," said a source close to the 36-year-old Love Story singer. "She loves the girls, and it hurt her, but she had no choice given the circumstances. She wanted to make a clean and total break."

Swift confirmed her role as godmother to their daughters James, Inez, and Betty in an Instagram post touting Reynolds' movie Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024. (Lively and Reynolds welcomed son Olin in 2023.)

Referring to the name of Reynolds' Deadpool character, Swift wrote in the caption: "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Swift was originally proud to be godmother to Lively's daughters.

Reynolds, 49, backed up Swift's comment, noting: "She is the godparent to my daughters," calling her shout-out "very sweet."

Before distancing herself from the couple, Swift was devoted to the girls, trick-or-treating with them, hosting the family at her Rhode Island mansion, and name-checking the girls in her music, including their names in songs on her 2020 album Folklore.

While performing in Madrid during her Eras tour in May 2024, she even said: "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

According to insiders, Swift decided to distance herself from the girls "a few months ago" after discussing the issue with her husband Travis Kelce, who agreed it "was the right thing to do."

"Right now, Taylor doesn't feel it's healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents," an insider claimed.

"She hopes that once the girls are 18 and able to make their own decisions, they'll be free to reconnect if they choose."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.