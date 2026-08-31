Blake Lively Snubbed by Taylor Swift on 39th Birthday: Actress 'Secretly Hoped' Ex-BFF Would Get in Touch and End Feud

Reynolds, 49, backed up Swift's comment, noting: "She is the godparent to my daughters," calling her shout-out "very sweet."

Before distancing herself from the couple, Swift was devoted to the girls, trick-or-treating with them, hosting the family at her Rhode Island mansion, and name-checking the girls in her music, including their names in songs on her 2020 album Folklore.

While performing in Madrid during her Eras tour in May 2024, she even said: "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

According to insiders, Swift decided to distance herself from the girls "a few months ago" after discussing the issue with her husband Travis Kelce, who agreed it "was the right thing to do."

"Right now, Taylor doesn't feel it's healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents," an insider claimed.

"She hopes that once the girls are 18 and able to make their own decisions, they'll be free to reconnect if they choose."