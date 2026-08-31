Blake Lively Snubbed by Taylor Swift on 39th Birthday: Actress 'Secretly Hoped' Ex-BFF Would Get in Touch and End Feud
Aug. 31 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Blake Lively was secretly hoping for a birthday message from Taylor Swift to end their feud, but it never arrived, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The silence has finally confirmed to the Gossip Girl alum, who turned 39 on August 25, that their friendship is over for good.
'That Silence Said Everything'
The former BFF's fell out over Swift being dragged into Lively's high-profile court case with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack page, an insider told Rob Shuter: "Blake was absolutely hoping Taylor would reach out.
"A text. Flowers. Even two words: 'Happy birthday.' Nothing came. That silence said everything."
Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, showered his wife with praise, calling her "courageous," "deeply kind" and the "very best human he knows on social media.
Has Taylor Swift Moved On?
But sources say one conspicuous absence was impossible for the actress to ignore.
"Blake kept telling herself there was a path back," the insider claimed. She thought time would cool everything down and Taylor would eventually remember how much they loved each other. The birthday changed that. Taylor has moved on."
The source added, "Blake finally understands she cannot force Taylor back into her life. You can ignore a lot of signs. It's harder to ignore your birthday."
Cutting Contact With Goddaughters
Meanwhile, Swift appears to no longer be playing godmother to Lively's daughters.
"It was one of the toughest decisions Taylor has ever had to make," said a source close to the 36-year-old Love Story singer. "She loves the girls, and it hurt her, but she had no choice given the circumstances. She wanted to make a clean and total break."
Swift confirmed her role as godmother to their daughters James, Inez, and Betty in an Instagram post touting Reynolds' movie Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024. (Lively and Reynolds welcomed son Olin in 2023.)
Referring to the name of Reynolds' Deadpool character, Swift wrote in the caption: "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"
Reynolds, 49, backed up Swift's comment, noting: "She is the godparent to my daughters," calling her shout-out "very sweet."
Before distancing herself from the couple, Swift was devoted to the girls, trick-or-treating with them, hosting the family at her Rhode Island mansion, and name-checking the girls in her music, including their names in songs on her 2020 album Folklore.
While performing in Madrid during her Eras tour in May 2024, she even said: "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."
According to insiders, Swift decided to distance herself from the girls "a few months ago" after discussing the issue with her husband Travis Kelce, who agreed it "was the right thing to do."
"Right now, Taylor doesn't feel it's healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents," an insider claimed.
"She hopes that once the girls are 18 and able to make their own decisions, they'll be free to reconnect if they choose."