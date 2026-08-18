EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Cuts Ties With Blake Lively's Kids After Friendship Rift'

"It was one of the toughest decisions Taylor has ever had to make," said a source close to the 36-year-old Love Story singer. "She loves the girls and it hurt her, but she had no choice given the circumstances. She wanted to make a clean and total break."

The split comes as Swift made headlines for failing to invite Lively, 38, and hubby Ryan Reynolds to her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce, 36, in July.

Long before that, she confirmed her role as godmother to their daughters James, Inez and Betty in an Instagram post touting Reynolds' movie Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024. (Lively and Reynolds welcomed son Olin in 2023.) Referring to the name of Reynolds' Deadpool character, Swift wrote in the caption: "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Reynolds, 49, backed up Swift's comment, noting: "She is the godparent to my daughters," calling her shout-out "very sweet."