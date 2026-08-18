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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Cuts Ties With Blake Lively's Kids After Friendship Rift'

Taylor Swift has allegedly 'cuts ties' with Blake Lively's kids following their friendship rift.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has allegedly 'cuts ties' with Blake Lively's kids following their friendship rift.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift has not only cut off former BFF Blake Lively, but she's also no longer playing godmother to her daughters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two famously fell out over Lively's ugly legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni – and the girls are collateral damage, according to insiders.

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Taylor's Tough Decision

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not invited to Taylor Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce, according to the report.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not invited to Taylor Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce, according to the report.

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"It was one of the toughest decisions Taylor has ever had to make," said a source close to the 36-year-old Love Story singer. "She loves the girls and it hurt her, but she had no choice given the circumstances. She wanted to make a clean and total break."

The split comes as Swift made headlines for failing to invite Lively, 38, and hubby Ryan Reynolds to her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce, 36, in July.

Long before that, she confirmed her role as godmother to their daughters James, Inez and Betty in an Instagram post touting Reynolds' movie Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024. (Lively and Reynolds welcomed son Olin in 2023.) Referring to the name of Reynolds' Deadpool character, Swift wrote in the caption: "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Reynolds, 49, backed up Swift's comment, noting: "She is the godparent to my daughters," calling her shout-out "very sweet."

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Swift Distances Herself From Girls

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Reynolds previously confirmed Swift was godmother to his daughters with Lively.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Reynolds previously confirmed Swift was godmother to his daughters with Lively.

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Before distancing herself from the couple, Swift was devoted to the girls, trick-or-treating with them, hosting the family at her Rhode Island mansion, and name-checking the girls in her music, including their names in songs on her 2020 album Folklore.

While performing in Madrid during her Eras tour in May 2024, she even said: "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

According to insiders, Swift decided to distance herself from the girls "a few months ago" after discussing the issue with hubby Kelce, who agreed it "was the right thing to do."

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Swift Hopes For Future Reunion

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Kelce agreed with Swift's decision to distance herself from Lively's daughters, according to insiders.
Source: MEGA

Kelce agreed with Swift's decision to distance herself from Lively's daughters, according to insiders.

"Right now, Taylor doesn't feel it's healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents," added a source.

"She hopes that once the girls are 18 and able to make their own decisions, they'll be free to reconnect if they choose."

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