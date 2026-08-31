Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into Laura Loomer's Remarks as Trump's 'New MAGA and Republican Party'

Within minutes, Loomer responded, "Marjorie Traitor Greene says she’s not a Democrat and now wants to accuse me of being racist for calling a ghetto black Senate candidate a ghetto black b----, because that’s what she is, and I’m not afraid to say it."

"This is the same MTG who hired Milo Yiannopoulos to work for her and let him live in her home, where he plotted against President Trump and openly supported designated Islamic terror orgs like Hamas on social media and spread rumors that @POTUS faked his assassination attempt," she alleged about Greene.

"MTG had nothing to say when Angie Nixon refused to support the Charlie Kirk resolution in the Florida legislature because she called it a bill 'straight from the KKK and a tool of white supremacy' when he was assassinated," Loomer wrote. "What did MTG defend, though?? She defended Candace Owens when she accused Erika Kirk of helping to kill her husband, and she’s continued to defend her staffer Milo, who said Charlie Kirk was gay when he was killed."

Yiannopoulos was taken into custody by ICE agents on August 28 and is being held until his likely deportation back to the United Kingdom.