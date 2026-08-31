Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into Laura Loomer's Remarks as Trump's 'New MAGA and Republican Party'
Aug. 31 2026, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET
Former Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into conservative reporter Laura Loomer for being "racist" towards a senate candidate while calling her part of Donald Trump's "new MAGA and Republican Party," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Loomer, 33, has repeatedly called for an investigation of Greene, 52, for allegedly allowing Milo Yiannopoulos to live in her Peach State home while he was residing in the U.S. illegally.
MTG Wades Into Feud Between Laura Loomer and Angie Nixon
Greene decided to hit out at Loomer in the middle of her social media back-and-forth with Democratic Florida State Representative Angie Nixon, a DSA member who won the state's Democratic primary on August 18.
"Girl. You ate dog food on camera. In the words of @IAMQUEENLATIFAH, ‘Who you calling a b----?'" Nixon wrote to Loomer via X on August 29.
Loomer hit back, "I called you a ghetto b----, because you are, Angie, and your record proves it. But you speak Ebonics, though, so maybe I need to bark at you and tug your leash, and then you’ll finally understand."
MTG Claims Trump and Republicans 'Own Laura Loomer'
Greene shared a screenshot of the exchange on X and fumed, "I’m not a Democrat, and I’m not supporting Angie Nixon, but the Republican Party and President Trump own Laura Loomer and her nonstop vitriol."
The fiery blonde announced she was "done" with her former party in June, calling Republicans of today "America last."
"This hateful, racist, and demeaning rhetoric should not be tolerated. Ever. But they allow it and keep her in the inner circle," Greene continued about Loomer and Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Green 'Denounces' Laura Loomer
"Loomer has consistently hurt the Republican Party as she whispers nonstop insanity in the President’s ear," Greene claimed. "I 1000 percent denounce Laura Loomer and her nasty, hateful, racist comments. This is Trump’s new MAGA and Republican Party, and I want nothing to do with it."
Greene then asked, "When will the President and the Republican Party reject her and her hateful, racist behavior? They refuse to, which tells you everything you need to know."
Laura Loomer Responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Accusations
Within minutes, Loomer responded, "Marjorie Traitor Greene says she’s not a Democrat and now wants to accuse me of being racist for calling a ghetto black Senate candidate a ghetto black b----, because that’s what she is, and I’m not afraid to say it."
"This is the same MTG who hired Milo Yiannopoulos to work for her and let him live in her home, where he plotted against President Trump and openly supported designated Islamic terror orgs like Hamas on social media and spread rumors that @POTUS faked his assassination attempt," she alleged about Greene.
"MTG had nothing to say when Angie Nixon refused to support the Charlie Kirk resolution in the Florida legislature because she called it a bill 'straight from the KKK and a tool of white supremacy' when he was assassinated," Loomer wrote. "What did MTG defend, though?? She defended Candace Owens when she accused Erika Kirk of helping to kill her husband, and she’s continued to defend her staffer Milo, who said Charlie Kirk was gay when he was killed."
Yiannopoulos was taken into custody by ICE agents on August 28 and is being held until his likely deportation back to the United Kingdom.
Laura Loomer Tells MTG 'I Don't Work for Donald Trump'
Loomer went on to tell Greene, "You are most definitely a Democrat, @mtgreenee, and you own Milo more than anyone because you were aware of all of his activities and his immigration issues, yet you still kept him around."
"I don’t work for the White House or President Trump," she added. "I am free to say whatever I want."
But the former congresswoman then pointed to her "100% conservative voting record" while calling her critics supportive of "Loomer’s racist, hateful rhetoric."
Greene resigned from Congress in November 2025, after Trump turned on her for siding with politicians demanding the full release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The president called her a "traitor" and threatened to support a candidate against her in the 2026 primary.
Greene quit her position in Washington, D.C., in January.