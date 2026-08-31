Barron Trump's Security Changes Amid Iran Assassination Threat 'Aren't That Simple,' Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Says
Aug. 31 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Authorities are reportedly reevaluating their security procedures after President Trump's youngest son, Barron, was reportedly targeted for assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But protecting the high-profile 20-year-old college student isn't as simple as some might hope.
The Secret Service is Aware of Threats Made on Barron Trump
A video airing on Iranian state TV shared threats and warnings about surveillance on Barron, with a call to have him killed. Would-be terrorists claimed Barron was being "fully monitored" and that they had hacked into his Discord and Xbox accounts.
The Secret Service jumped into action, issuing a statement that said: "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protected. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."
But a complete overhaul of Barron's protection could still take time and may not be granted until officials determine the threats are "credible."
Several Factors Determine Barron Trump's Security
Former U.S. Secret Service agent Cory Allen told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live that there are several factors that determine whether a perceived threat requires more action.
"Can Iran carry it out? Do they have the means, the motivation, the capability, the access to do these things?" Allen explained. "The Secret Service has to take all of that into account when they decide to change the way they go about business, change avenues, or build up the assets around Barron.
"It's not a real simple question to answer."
Melania Trump Faces Her Own Death Threats
According to Iran International, the TV ad featured AI-generated content of a hacker in front of a computer. It offered a $10million reward for the NYU student's life, without specifying how it would be paid.
Throughout the video, the creators claimed Barron was being closely watched and threatened that they had information about his location and daily activities.
Meanwhile, Barron's mom, Melania, was looped into the assassination threats as well.
In a chilling escalation, Iran's Tasnim News Agency unleashed a sinister video titled "Where to Kill Melania?!" that zeroed in on the first lady's security arrangements, used satellite imagery, and even mapped out a mock-up of her motorcade traveling through New York City.
Until recently, Melania hadn't been seen in over a month.
Threats Mount Against President Trump
The Trump family has fielded threats from Iran before, including a recent assassination threat against the president's life while he was in Turkey for the NATO summit.
While attending the global leaders' meeting, United States intel flagged an apparent threat. In response, Trump's security team orchestrated an elaborate plot to avoid any risk to his safety.
Despite recent flights on a Qatari-gifted jet, Trump announced he would fly out of Turkey on the old Air Force One, claiming it was for "old times' sake." Many of his staffers and the press traveling with him boarded the flight. The president was broadcast doing the same, but was diverted to a different plane entirely.
Without alerting others on board, Trump and a few close staffers were shuttled to a new flight. The former Air Force One took off without him to act as a decoy.