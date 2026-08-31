Barron Trump's Security Changes Amid Iran Assassination Threat 'Aren't That Simple,' Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Says

A video airing on Iranian state TV shared threats and warnings about surveillance on Barron, with a call to have him killed. Would-be terrorists claimed Barron was being "fully monitored" and that they had hacked into his Discord and Xbox accounts.

The Secret Service jumped into action, issuing a statement that said: "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protected. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

But a complete overhaul of Barron's protection could still take time and may not be granted until officials determine the threats are "credible."