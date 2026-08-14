EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'Secret Inner Circle' Revealed After Decoy Mission

Trump publicly boarded an older presidential aircraft that was due to fly from Turkey to Britain, before secretly leaving it and transferring to a military jet as part of an elaborate security operation.

A US official told us in an exclusive interview the identities of those chosen to accompany Trump offered a rare glimpse of the "secret inner circle" of aides considered indispensable when the president's movements had to be kept secret.

The source described the passenger list as an unusually small group drawn from Trump's closest operational and personal staff, while several of the administration's most senior figures remained aboard the decoy aircraft.

Among those traveling secretly with Trump are believed to be White House aides Natalie Harp, Dan Scavino and Walt Nauta, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Harp is one of Trump's most constant aides, while Nauta – renowned as Trump's longtime "body man" – now heads Oval Office operations.