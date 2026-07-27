EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Fairchild Lays Bare Shocking Rock Hudson Health Secret

"I heard Rock wasn't looking well on Dynasty, so I knew immediately what it was," Fairchild said. "America didn't know Rock was gay, but everybody in Hollywood knew Rock was gay."

Fairchild had accompanied healthy-looking Hudson when he received a lifetime achievement award from the Actors Fund of America at the Sands Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., in March 1984. But when the Pillow Talk stud later appeared gaunt while shooting his guest spots on Dynasty, gossip swirled that he was seriously ill.

Fairchild said during the early '80s, she started noticing "cluster cases" of Kaposi sarcoma and Pneumocystis pneumonia – now known as AIDS-defining conditions – in New York and San Francisco.

"And then it came out they were all in gay men, and I knew something new was out there. It didn't have a name yet. I tried to warn all my gay friends, and my friends in general because it's a disease – it doesn't care what your sexual preference is," she recalled.