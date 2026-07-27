EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Fairchild Lays Bare Shocking Rock Hudson Health Secret
July 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Falcon Crest beauty Morgan Fairchild says she realized good pal Rock Hudson was afflicted with AIDS when his health began to decline in the '80s – months before the frail former hunk revealed his deadly diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Self-described "science nerd" Fairchild, 76, explained one of her "weird hobbies" had been studying emerging viruses and epidemiology before the AIDS epidemic ravaged Tinseltown.
Fairchild Recalls Hudson's Final Decline
"I heard Rock wasn't looking well on Dynasty, so I knew immediately what it was," Fairchild said. "America didn't know Rock was gay, but everybody in Hollywood knew Rock was gay."
Fairchild had accompanied healthy-looking Hudson when he received a lifetime achievement award from the Actors Fund of America at the Sands Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., in March 1984. But when the Pillow Talk stud later appeared gaunt while shooting his guest spots on Dynasty, gossip swirled that he was seriously ill.
Fairchild said during the early '80s, she started noticing "cluster cases" of Kaposi sarcoma and Pneumocystis pneumonia – now known as AIDS-defining conditions – in New York and San Francisco.
"And then it came out they were all in gay men, and I knew something new was out there. It didn't have a name yet. I tried to warn all my gay friends, and my friends in general because it's a disease – it doesn't care what your sexual preference is," she recalled.
Fairchild Fought AIDS Stigma Publicly
As concerns grew for Hudson, he announced he had AIDS in July 1985 – and succumbed to the disease about three months later at age 59.
Fairchild said as fears swirled about the illness, she wanted to inform the public, conducted multiple interviews in the hope of "tak[ing] the stigma off the gay community" and helped raise funds for research.
Fairchild Says Career Paid Price
"I knew it would hurt my career, which it did, to speak out," said the Flamingo Road actress. "I lost a lot of friends who didn't want me to eat off their plates or be around their children because I visited hospices.
"I lost a lot of work because I became controversial, because I was talking about something that, to me, wasn't controversial; it was a disease and people needed to be educated."