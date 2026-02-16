EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Branded '80s Soap Star Morgan Fairchild His 'Ideal Woman' — As Iconic TV Star's Link to Vile Pedo Exposed
Feb. 16 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein was besotted with soap legend Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom, Nora Bing, in the sitcom Friends – calling her his "ideal woman," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The vile pedophile, who is believed to have committed suicide in prison in 2019, also kept a photo of the soap star at his New York home.
In a 2019 article for Vanity Fair, writer Vanessa Grigoriadis wrote a long essay detailing the sort of women Epstein liked, usually "patrician blonds with a baby face."
"At his home on the Upper East Side, he kept a photo of 80s soap star Morgan Fairchild, whom he called his ideal woman, though considering they were both in their early 50s back then, she was far too old for him," Grigoriadis explained in her article.
Fairchild has starred in Dallas, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Falcon Crest in a 50-year career.
Now 76, the actress was pictured at least once with the late financier in the 1980s.
In a photo from a Swedish newspaper in 1989, Fairchild is photographed with Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden-turned-philanthropic doctor, who's been heavily implicated in the scandal along with her husband, billionaire hedge fund boss Glenn Dubin.
It was used to accompany an interview with Andersson-Dubin's dad Gusta, who, according to the translation, was so proud of his daughter graduating from UCLA at 27, and wanted her to get married to Epstein as soon as possible, whom they'd met many times and thought was a nice guy.
Journalist Edward Jay Epstein, no relation, was a friend of the s-- offender for years and says he never saw anything untoward during that time, but adds that Epstein introduced him to Fairchild.
'They Hung Around Him'
In a story for the Daily Beast, he said: "Epstein had another surprise for me. It came in the form of a call from the actress Morgan Fairchild.
"At his suggestion, she met me for lunch at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was preparing for a role on Murphy Brown, and Epstein had informed her that I could tell her all she needed to know about investigative journalism.
"It was a subject that typically made people's eyes glaze over, but Morgan seemed keenly interested. I dined with her many times on my trips to L.A."
Defending his friendship with Epstein in 2018, he added, "For one thing, the women around him were some of the most beautiful women I've ever seen in my life. These were not underage women. They were women like Eva Andersson and Morgan Fairchild. None of them were really girlfriends of his, but they hung around him.’
Was Morgan Fairchild On Epstein's Plane?
Radar can also reveal the name "Morgan" appears on the flight logs of Epstein's plane, nicknamed the Lolita Express.
Pilot David Rodgers had written the name on a flight, dating November 25, 2003, traveling from New York JFK Airport to Palm Beach International Airport, in a large party including Epstein [JE on the log], Maxwell [GM], Eva Andersson-Dubin, husband Glen Dubin [Glen], and Epstein’s “assistant" Andrea Mitrovich [AM].
Rodgers admitted in a court testimony in Virginia Giuffre's defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016, he used a first name on flight logs if he didn't know the passenger's full name.
Former employee Maria Farmer, who was sexually molested by Epstein and Maxwell in 1996, also previously tweeted: "I wonder why the actress Morgan Fairchild was always in Epstein's office at the Helmsly Palace?"
Fairchild has distanced herself from Epstein on X, regularly reposting news stories about his abominable s-- crimes.