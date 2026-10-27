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Home > News > Joy Behar

'The View' Shuts Down Report That Producers Wanted to Fire Joy Behar — After Longtime Host Takes Lengthy Hiatus From Show

Photo of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is set to return to the 'The View.'

Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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A representative for The View has confirmed Joy Behar isn't going anywhere after a report surfaced claiming producers wanted to fire the 84-year-old from the panel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite her recent hiatus from the show following an injury, producer Brian Teta has also revealed that Behar is preparing to make her grand return.

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Joy Behar to Return to 'The View'

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Image of A representative for 'The View' has shut down reports that Joy Behar is getting fired.
Source: MEGA

A representative for 'The View' has shut down reports that Joy Behar is getting fired.

“Joy is back,” he declared on his Behind the Table podcast on Monday, October 26. “We’ve missed her. We’ll see you tomorrow!”

Behar has been absent from the show since October 1. At the time, it was revealed that she'd dislocated her shoulder, leaving her co-hosts to take her place.

This included Sunny Hostin, who announced Behar's injury at the top of the show.

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Joy Behar's Hiatus

Image of Joy Behar is preparing to return to 'The View' following a month-long hiatus.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is preparing to return to 'The View' following a month-long hiatus.

"This is a great audience, thank you! Hello, and welcome to The View,” she declared. “So, Whoopi (Goldberg) is still out filming a movie. And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder."

She added that Behar is "recovering and will be back soon."

"The two OGs are out today, so, apparently, the job went to the next oldest – or, let’s say, seasoned – cohost," she also noted. "I like seasoned better!"

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Joy Behar's Shoulder Injury

Image of Joy Behar has been absent from 'The View' since October 1, 2026, when it was revealed that she dislocated her shoulder.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar has been absent from 'The View' since October 1, 2026.

A couple of weeks later, Goldberg shared a message with the audience from Behar herself.

"She says, ‘Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day. But since I am an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer,'" Goldberg read.

Behar added in her note that she planned to "be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details" of her injury.

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Joy Behar Health Issues

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Image of Joy Behar has opened up about health issues in the past.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar has opened up about health issues in the past.

Behar has opened up about facing health issues on the show in the past. In July, she admitted that she spent her Independence Day weekend catching up on sleep and getting acupuncture.

She claimed this was because she'd been experiencing unexplained dizzy spells, which were affecting the way she walked.

"I don't know what it is," she noted. "Between the Botox, the Ozempic, and the acupuncture, I'm more full of needles than a drug addict."

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