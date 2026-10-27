'The View' Shuts Down Report That Producers Wanted to Fire Joy Behar — After Longtime Host Takes Lengthy Hiatus From Show
Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
A representative for The View has confirmed Joy Behar isn't going anywhere after a report surfaced claiming producers wanted to fire the 84-year-old from the panel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite her recent hiatus from the show following an injury, producer Brian Teta has also revealed that Behar is preparing to make her grand return.
Joy Behar to Return to 'The View'
“Joy is back,” he declared on his Behind the Table podcast on Monday, October 26. “We’ve missed her. We’ll see you tomorrow!”
Behar has been absent from the show since October 1. At the time, it was revealed that she'd dislocated her shoulder, leaving her co-hosts to take her place.
This included Sunny Hostin, who announced Behar's injury at the top of the show.
Joy Behar's Hiatus
"This is a great audience, thank you! Hello, and welcome to The View,” she declared. “So, Whoopi (Goldberg) is still out filming a movie. And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder."
She added that Behar is "recovering and will be back soon."
"The two OGs are out today, so, apparently, the job went to the next oldest – or, let’s say, seasoned – cohost," she also noted. "I like seasoned better!"
Joy Behar's Shoulder Injury
A couple of weeks later, Goldberg shared a message with the audience from Behar herself.
"She says, ‘Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day. But since I am an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer,'" Goldberg read.
Behar added in her note that she planned to "be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details" of her injury.
'Teen Mom' Dad Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Breaks Down in Tears as She Accuses Him of 'Cheating' — Just Months After Her Relapse
Joy Behar Health Issues
Behar has opened up about facing health issues on the show in the past. In July, she admitted that she spent her Independence Day weekend catching up on sleep and getting acupuncture.
She claimed this was because she'd been experiencing unexplained dizzy spells, which were affecting the way she walked.
"I don't know what it is," she noted. "Between the Botox, the Ozempic, and the acupuncture, I'm more full of needles than a drug addict."