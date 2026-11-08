EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams 'Reeling' After His Theme Park Attraction Is Shut Down

Embattled David Walliams is facing another setback after the World of David Walliams attraction at Alton Towers was permanently closed, bringing an end to the children's-book-themed area that opened at the resort in 2021. RadarOnline.com can reveal he is said to be "reeling" after the attraction, based on the comedian and actor's best-selling books, closed on Tuesday, November 3, following a review by Merlin Entertainments, the company that owns the theme park.

Article continues below advertisement

David Walliams Attraction Shuts Down

Source: MEGA David Walliams reportedly reeled after his Alton Towers attraction closed.

It featured rides including Gangsta Granny: The Ride, Raj's Bouncy Bottom Burp and The Royal Carousel, alongside Raj's Shop and The Burger Kitchen. A statement on the Alton Towers website confirmed: "The World Of David Walliams will be permanently closed from Tuesday, November 3, 2026. "Guests are encouraged to check the Alton Towers Resort website and app for the latest attraction opening information ahead of their visit." Merlin Entertainments said it had decided to "permanently close" the attraction following a regular review of the resort's offerings. The decision is understood to have taken into account a range of operational considerations and the guest experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Closure Follows Career Setbacks

Source: Alton Towers/Facebook Gangsta Granny: The Ride was among the attraction's featured rides.

The closure comes after a difficult period for Walliams, whose books have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide. In December 2025, publisher HarperCollins dropped the author following an investigation into allegations that he had "harassed" young women. Walliams strongly denies allegations of inappropriate behavior. The former Britain's Got Talent judge also left the ITV show in 2022, after apologizing for making "disrespectful comments" about contestants auditioning at the London Palladium in January 2020. The closure of the attraction marks the end of a themed area built around characters from Walliams's children's books, which had been part of the Alton Towers resort since 2021. A source close to Walliams said: "David is reeling from this decision. The attraction was a very public part of his work, and its closure will inevitably feel like another blow after what has already been a difficult period. "He us really disappointed to see it go. It was based on characters he created and had been part of the park for several years.

Article continues below advertisement

From Comedy Star to Bestselling Author

Source: MEGA David Walliams denied allegations of inappropriate behavior.

"And the timing will sting. David has faced a series of professional setbacks, and this is another reminder of how much has changed in recent years." Before the controversies now engulfing him, Walliams was one of Britain's most recognizable entertainers, enjoying huge success across television, comedy and children's publishing. Born in Wimbledon, south-west London, in 1971, Walliams studied drama at the University of Bristol, where he developed his passion for performance. He met future comedy partner Matt Lucas at the National Youth Theatre, and the pair went on to create Little Britain, which became a major BBC hit between 2003 and 2006. Its catchphrases and eccentric characters made them household names, followed by another comedy series, Come Fly with Me – though it was later swamped in accusations it promoted outdated racist gags.

Walliams' Rise to Literary Fame

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The author's children's books sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.