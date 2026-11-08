Donald Trump Claims Republican Won Alaska Senate Race Despite Democrat Leading as He Demands Independent Candidates' Votes Be Added to GOP's Total

In a November 7 Truth Social post, Trump insisted Sullivan was actually ahead of Democrat Mary Peltola, despite the current results showing otherwise.

"Daniel Sullivan is leading substantially in the Alaska Senatorial Race. When you add Daniel (3,600, 1.68%) into Dan, and Gerald Heikes (4,846, 2.27%), Senator Dan Sullivan is up by thousands of Votes," the president wrote.

Peltola currently has 48.17 percent of the vote, compared with Sullivan's 47.88 percent. Independent candidates Gerald Heikes and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. have received 2.27 percent and 1.68 percent, respectively.

Trump wants the independent candidates' votes included in the Republican senator's total, which would put Sullivan ahead.