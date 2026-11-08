EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Once Pulled TV Actor Out of Nightclub Fight

The actor, best known for Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, had injured his knee playing football and was using the supports when other revellers allegedly barged into him.

Recalling the extraordinary encounter on Fearne Cotton's latest Happy Place podcast, Mellor described how the future king intervened just as the confrontation turned physical.

Mellor said he had been surprised to discover the royal standing beside him in the club's restroom.

He recalled: "I went for a wee and Prince William was stood next to me. And he went, 'All right Will?'"

The actor later joined the other guests on the dance floor, despite still needing his crutches.

He said a group of well-dressed revellers began shoulder-barging him, apparently finding it amusing when he lost his balance.

Mellor said: "There were a few upper-class posh people in there all dancing and they thought it was funny to shoulder barge me off my crutches. And I didn't find that funny, so once I got up, I dived on this lad and I'm fighting with this lad on the floor."