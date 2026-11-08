EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Once Pulled TV Actor Out of Nightclub Fight
Nov. 8 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince William once found himself playing peacemaker in a nightclub, stepping in to restrain famed UK TV actor Will Mellor after a row erupted on the dance floor and urging him to walk away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Prince of Wales was out at a London club when Mellor, now 50, became involved in an altercation after being knocked off his crutches.
Nightclub Altercation Leads To Royal Intervention
The actor, best known for Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, had injured his knee playing football and was using the supports when other revellers allegedly barged into him.
Recalling the extraordinary encounter on Fearne Cotton's latest Happy Place podcast, Mellor described how the future king intervened just as the confrontation turned physical.
Mellor said he had been surprised to discover the royal standing beside him in the club's restroom.
He recalled: "I went for a wee and Prince William was stood next to me. And he went, 'All right Will?'"
The actor later joined the other guests on the dance floor, despite still needing his crutches.
He said a group of well-dressed revellers began shoulder-barging him, apparently finding it amusing when he lost his balance.
Mellor said: "There were a few upper-class posh people in there all dancing and they thought it was funny to shoulder barge me off my crutches. And I didn't find that funny, so once I got up, I dived on this lad and I'm fighting with this lad on the floor."
'Leave It Will, He's Not Worth It'
The situation changed when someone grabbed him by the shoulders.
Mellor said: "Then I've got these hands on my shoulders picking me up and I hear this person going, 'Leave it Will, he's not worth it' – and it was Prince William!"
The actor said he was taken aback to discover the person trying to calm him down was the future king.
William's security officers then moved in as the altercation was brought under control.
Mellor recalled he continued trying to explain himself to the prince, insisting that the other man had started the confrontation.
He said: "And then I'm going, 'William, tell them it wasn't my fault,' and he's going, 'It's alright, don't worry about it.'"
Memoir Announcement And Television Acting Career
The anecdote was shared during Mellor's conversation with Cotton about his career, family life and forthcoming memoir, Where There's a Will: My Story, due to be published on November 5.
Mellor rose to prominence playing Jambo in the long-running UK soap Hollyoaks before taking on the role of Gaz Wilkinson in the BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.
His more recent television work includes the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
Heir To Throne Protective Nature Highlighted
William has increasingly emerged as a steadying presence within the Royal Family, often balancing personal loyalties with the demands of public duty.
As heir to the throne, he is expected to support King Charles while helping maintain stability during periods of family tension and public scrutiny.
William has also shown a measured approach to diplomacy, using overseas visits and carefully judged public interventions to build relationships and promote understanding.
His response to international conflicts has demonstrated a willingness to speak with compassion while respecting the limits of his constitutional role.
A source said: "Behind the scenes, William is seen as a protective family figure, determined to shield his wife and children from unnecessary pressure, so the way he acted when Will was in bother in the nightclub is no surprise."