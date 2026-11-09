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EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Scores Major Victory in Sexual Abuse Case

Attorney Amanda Fayerberg said Busfield is prepared if prosecutors seek a new indictment.
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield has secured a significant legal win amid his ongoing sexual abuse case.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Melissa Gilbert and husband Timothy Busfield have scored a major legal victory – but the nightmare that has stolen their lives may be far from over, RadarOnline.com can reveal

A New Mexico judge tossed the child sexual abuse indictment against Busfield, 69, citing prosecutorial misconduct and errors that undermined the grand jury proceedings.

But with prosecutors still weighing whether to seek a new indictment, the couple can't be certain they've escaped the legal nightmare that has threatened to destroy their lives.

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Timothy Busfield's Legal Battle May Not Be Over

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Timothy Busfield's child sexual abuse indictment was dismissed by a New Mexico judge over prosecutorial misconduct.
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Timothy Busfield's child sexual abuse indictment was dismissed by a New Mexico judge over prosecutorial misconduct.

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"They're breathing a huge sigh of relief," said a source. "But until they know the case is truly behind them, they can't relax. The possibility of going through this all over again has to be hanging over their heads."

Busfield's attorneys have already said they are preparing for that worst-case scenario.

"We know this may not be the end. If the State chooses to try again, Tim is ready, and so are those witnesses," said his attorney, Amanda Fayerberg.

Gilbert, 62, appeared to celebrate the ruling with a cryptic Instagram post quoting Gene Wilder's character in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory: "So shines a good deed in a weary world."

Busfield has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely one gazillion percent untrue. Never ever."

The accusations stem from his work directing the series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, N.M., from 2022 to 2024.

The parents of twin boys who appeared on the show alleged inappropriate touching after the children were let go from the production.

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Timothy Busfield's Legal Nightmare Takes Devastating Personal Toll

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Attorney Amanda Fayerberg said Busfield is prepared if prosecutors seek a new indictment.
Source: Bernalillo County/MEGA

Attorney Amanda Fayerberg said Busfield is prepared if prosecutors seek a new indictment.

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The indictment carried the threat of six years in prison for each count, with the possibility of additional time.

Busfield surrendered to authorities and was released pending trial. His attorney, Fayerberg, said he was "relieved and grateful" after the judge's decision.

But the legal battle has already exacted a painful toll. Busfield testified that the allegations upended his life, hurt his family and cost him work, including being dropped by his agency.

Gilbert and Busfield, who married in 2013, even fled their longtime Manhattan apartment in June to escape the unflattering spotlight the case has bathed them in.

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Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Still 'Walking on Eggshells'

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Melissa Gilbert appeared to celebrate her husband's legal victory with a cryptic Instagram post.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Melissa Gilbert appeared to celebrate her husband's legal victory with a cryptic Instagram post.

The dismissal was based on problems with the prosecution, not a judicial finding that the allegations were false.

So, until prosecutors make their next move, the cloud over the couple remains.

"They had a big win, but they're still living their lives walking on eggshells," a source shared.

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