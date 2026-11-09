EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Scores Major Victory in Sexual Abuse Case

But with prosecutors still weighing whether to seek a new indictment, the couple can't be certain they've escaped the legal nightmare that has threatened to destroy their lives.

A New Mexico judge tossed the child sexual abuse indictment against Busfield, 69, citing prosecutorial misconduct and errors that undermined the grand jury proceedings.

Melissa Gilbert and husband Timothy Busfield have scored a major legal victory – but the nightmare that has stolen their lives may be far from over, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Timothy Busfield's child sexual abuse indictment was dismissed by a New Mexico judge over prosecutorial misconduct.

"They're breathing a huge sigh of relief," said a source. "But until they know the case is truly behind them, they can't relax. The possibility of going through this all over again has to be hanging over their heads."

Busfield's attorneys have already said they are preparing for that worst-case scenario.

"We know this may not be the end. If the State chooses to try again, Tim is ready, and so are those witnesses," said his attorney, Amanda Fayerberg.

Gilbert, 62, appeared to celebrate the ruling with a cryptic Instagram post quoting Gene Wilder's character in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory: "So shines a good deed in a weary world."

Busfield has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely one gazillion percent untrue. Never ever."

The accusations stem from his work directing the series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, N.M., from 2022 to 2024.

The parents of twin boys who appeared on the show alleged inappropriate touching after the children were let go from the production.