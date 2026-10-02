EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Branded 'Creepy Guy' by 'The Cleaning Lady' Crew Member — 'We'd All Stay Away From Him'

"We were all kind of shocked they let him on set with children," the crew member claimed in the interview.

As Radar previously reported, last year, Busfield was indicted on four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13. He denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors alleged Busfield had inappropriate contact with two child actors on set. They allegedly reported the behavior in forensic interviews, prompting a deeper police inquiry.

However, before criminal charges were pressed, Warner Brothers conducted an internal investigation after SAG-AFTRA received an anonymous report. The internal review could not corroborate any inappropriate conduct, according to a report obtained by Radar.

Nonetheless, the probe spurred rumors across the set.

"We already knew going into Season 4 what was going on with the twins," the crew member told police.

The actors were replaced in later seasons, and producers maintained it was purely a casting call unrelated to any allegations. The accusations seemingly weren't levied until after the casting decision.

Busfield's attorneys have since asked the court to dismiss the case due to a lack of evidence.

The judge has until October 16 to decide.