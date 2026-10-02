EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Branded 'Creepy Guy' by 'The Cleaning Lady' Crew Member — 'We'd All Stay Away From Him'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield was branded "creepy" by one crew member on The Cleaning Lady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While filming the Fox series, where he was later accused of sexual misconduct with child actors, Busfield's alleged on-set behavior was questioned by his co-workers.
Crew Member Calls Timothy Busfield 'Creepy'
One crew member spoke with authorities on Busfield's allegedly poor reputation on set, according to police interview records obtained by Radar.
"We all kind of knew Tim was a creepy guy," the crew member said. "We'd all stay away from him."
They also described alleged incidents with a female co-worker that seemingly raised concerns.
They told the investigator, "She's blonde, blue-eyed, so he would just always touch her hair and say, 'Let me play with your hair,' you know? Just like inappropriate stuff to her and just give her the creeps."
Staff 'Shocked' Busfield Was Allowed Around Children
"We were all kind of shocked they let him on set with children," the crew member claimed in the interview.
As Radar previously reported, last year, Busfield was indicted on four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13. He denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors alleged Busfield had inappropriate contact with two child actors on set. They allegedly reported the behavior in forensic interviews, prompting a deeper police inquiry.
However, before criminal charges were pressed, Warner Brothers conducted an internal investigation after SAG-AFTRA received an anonymous report. The internal review could not corroborate any inappropriate conduct, according to a report obtained by Radar.
Nonetheless, the probe spurred rumors across the set.
"We already knew going into Season 4 what was going on with the twins," the crew member told police.
The actors were replaced in later seasons, and producers maintained it was purely a casting call unrelated to any allegations. The accusations seemingly weren't levied until after the casting decision.
Busfield's attorneys have since asked the court to dismiss the case due to a lack of evidence.
The judge has until October 16 to decide.
Rumors Swirl Over Past Allegations
Busfield's reputation on set allegedly stemmed from a series of accusations made against him in the past, including a 1993 lawsuit.
In the legal filing, an extra on a television show claimed he assaulted her when she was only 17 years old. Busfield denied wrongdoing, and in response, he sued the accuser's attorneys for defamation and extortion, ultimately settling the cases out of court.
Additionally, Busfield was the target of a series of blind item reports and social media accusations dating back to 2012, which were marked by police as possible evidence. The allegations included a claim that he was allegedly kept separate from Jennifer Love Hewitt when she was underage in a "24 hour a day operation" by producers.
Busfield Allegedly 'Kissed' Boy's Forehead
The same crew member claimed to witness Busfield allegedly interact questionably with the children on set.
"He would kiss the boys on the head. That was actually not even the boys. It was, because the boys got replaced for Season 4, so it actually towards another little boy," they told police. "When I saw Busfield kissing them on the forehead, I was like, that's interesting, but everybody is more comfortable with themselves than others, right, so that was pretty much the only thing that I saw."
They also allegedly discussed concerns with the children's father. The father had reportedly claimed sometimes a teacher wasn't present with the children on set, according to the crew member.
"I'm like 'that's weird' or 'that's awkward' because they're typically supposed to have their teacher constantly with them on set ... when they're audition," they said. "And from my understanding, they were not allowed to be on set with Tim Busfield. They had some private time and I'm like, 'that's interesting,' you know?"
The crew member said that they advised the father, and parents in general, to be more mindful of their children on set.
"You guys gotta pay attention," they recalled telling the children's father. "You know, because everybody just lets things happen because they're like, 'Is this normal?'"