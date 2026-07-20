EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Prosecutors Allege Warner Bros. Violated New Mexico Law by Failing to Report Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Timothy Busfield was accused of on-set s-xual misconduct with minors – and the studio allegedly didn't report it to authorities, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Before a criminal investigation began, which resulted in four charges of criminal s-xual contact of a child under the age of 13 for the 69-year-old director, Warner Bros. was alerted to alleged child s-x abuse on The Cleaning Lady set. While they launched an independent investigation, based on a tip made through SAG-AFTRA, they did not alert authorities.

Prosecutors alleged this was a violation of New Mexico law, but have not indicated if they plan to take action against the media conglomerate.