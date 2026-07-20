Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Warner Bros
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Prosecutors Allege Warner Bros. Violated New Mexico Law by Failing to Report Child Sex Abuse Allegations

A photo of Timothy Busfield alongside the Warner Bros. logo on a water tower
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors alleged Warner Bros. violated a New Mexico law.

Profile Image

July 20 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Timothy Busfield was accused of on-set s-xual misconduct with minors – and the studio allegedly didn't report it to authorities, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Before a criminal investigation began, which resulted in four charges of criminal s-xual contact of a child under the age of 13 for the 69-year-old director, Warner Bros. was alerted to alleged child s-x abuse on The Cleaning Lady set. While they launched an independent investigation, based on a tip made through SAG-AFTRA, they did not alert authorities.

Prosecutors alleged this was a violation of New Mexico law, but have not indicated if they plan to take action against the media conglomerate.

Article continues below advertisement

Warner Bros. Performed Independent Investigation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Busfield was accused of s-xaul abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Warner Bros. independent investigation report, obtained by Radar, the attorney noted allegations of s-x abuse, which she subsequently looked into. However, prosecutors alleged, "nobody, the independent attorney nor Warner Bros., ever reported this abuse."

A prosecutor told the judge at a pretrial detention hearing, per audio obtained by Radar, that "in New Mexico it is mandated that everybody, not just teachers, doctors, are mandated reporters, but everybody is."

She continued, "So, it is concerning that an investigator, who is still investigating, even though they didn't talk to the kids or anyone relevant to that information, they still didn't report any abuse."

Prosecutors acknowledged the Warner Bros. independent investigation did not find any wrongdoing, but argued: "Their investigation was pretty minimal, and the witnesses needed weren't ever interviewed."

Radar has contacted Warner Bros. for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Allege Warner Bros. Violated State Law

A photo of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Warner Bros. allegedly didn't report their concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorneys confirmed to Radar that prosecutors were correct about the basis of New Mexico law.

John W. Day, Criminal Defense and Civil Rights attorney at John Day Law Office LLC, said: "New Mexico law requires 'every person,' and that includes the camera operator, the caterer, the studio lawyer, not just teachers and doctors, who knows or reasonably suspects that a child is being abused to report it immediately to law enforcement or the Children, Youth and Families Department."

Further, the lawyer explained the studio didn't need to prove or corroborate alleged s-xual misconduct through an independent investigation before reporting it.

Day added: "The duty is triggered by reasonable suspicion, and the report must be immediate."

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecuting Warner Bros. Deemed 'Uphill Battle'

A photo of Warner Bros. headquarters
Source: MEGA

An attorney argued it would be difficult to prosecute Warner Bros.

Article continues below advertisement

However, prosecuting the studio, Day explained, would be an unlikely move. While the crime could result in up to one year in jail, prosecutors likely won't pursue a charge as it's an "uphill battle."

He pointed out there could be jurisdiction issues with the alleged crimes and TV show filming occurring in New Mexico while the studio and investigator are based in California.

Day said, "The State would have to prove they formed a genuine suspicion of abuse rather than concluding the allegations were unsubstantiated, and prosecuting a California-based investigator for an omission, for a call never made to New Mexico authorities, raises jurisdictional questions no New Mexico court has decided under this statute."

So far, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone, other than Busfield, related to The Cleaning Lady. Busfield pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him, claiming a video of the children showed them denying he ever touched them.

Article continues below advertisement
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jenna ortega backlash rumored romance musician

EXCLUSIVE: Fans Hating on Jenna Ortega's New Man — Why Starlet is Catching Flak for Hooking Up With Musician

jewel humiliating shoplifting addiction

EXCLUSIVE: Pick-Up Artist — Jewel Shocks Fans by Confession to Humiliating Shoplifting Addiction

Article continues below advertisement

Parents Don't Plan to Sue

A photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

The parents of the accusers, so far, do not plan to sue him or the studio.

As for potential civil recourse from the parents, this particular law would have no bearing on a case.

Instead, Day advised a lawsuit regarding alleged ordinary negligence would be more fitting and explained the lack of reporting could be "evidence of that failure" to protect children on its set.

Yosi Yahoudai, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at J&Y Law, echoed the sentiment that there's a real possibility for a civil case – if the parents decide to pursue it.

The attorney said, "In cases like this, there may be multiple potentially liable parties, not just the alleged perpetrator. Depending on the circumstances, liability could extend to those responsible for the safety and oversight of the event or location, the production company, and even the employer itself if there were failures in hiring, screening, training, or reporting procedures."

The state's requirement for everyone to report, Yahoudai advised, could play a role in the case, even if it's not the infraction.

However, the parents are currently not planning to file a civil lawsuit against Busfield, according to prosecutors. There's no mention of a case against the studio, either.

Nonetheless, Busfield alleged the parents are "criminals" hoping to use him as an "ATM."

That allegation, made by Busfield, is currently unfounded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.