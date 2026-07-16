EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Claims He Possesses a Video of Child Accusers Saying He 'Never Touched Them' During Grand Jury Testimony
July 16 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield begged the grand jury to hear him out before he was indicted on four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under age 13, RadarOnline.com exclusively can confirm.
In New Mexico, defendants have the right to testify before the grand jury, which does not determine guilt, before charges are officially levied against them. Busfield took advantage of this opportunity, swearing unequivocally that he was innocent.
In fact, he even brought some of his own evidence to the courtroom.
Timothy Busfield Swears He's Innocent
In his recorded testimony, exclusively obtained by Radar, Busfield swore the children previously said they were never touched inappropriately by the West Wing actor.
He told jurors: "I also have a recording of the children saying I never touched them, if you'd like to hear that. I have that for you if you'd like it. That was in the first police investigation."
In addition, Busfield brought a string of witnesses and evidence with him, whom he believed would help to "exonerate" him. He claimed these "aren't just cherry-picked witnesses for you."
Radar could not verify the existence of the video or its contents, but Busfield spoke under sworn oath.
According to Busfield's testimony, the video was found during the discovery process for the case by his "fantastic" lawyers. Further, he claimed the police have the video.
"It's from a body camera that we did the audio on from that (November 2024) investigation," Busfield said. "I only heard it at the detention hearing. I have not heard it since the detention hearing. It says exactly what those kids stated."
Police Officer Testifies Against Timothy Busfield
Busfield was accused of inappropriately touching two boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady. He repetitively denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.
A police officer leading the investigation also testified in front of the jury. He claimed the boys self-disclosed the alleged interactions with Busfield.
According to the officer, the boys reported being "tickled" by Busfield and touched in their "pee and poop areas."
Expert Diagnosis Child With PTSD
Further, the children spoke with medical professionals, including a licensed therapist. Investigators reviewed those medical records. According to a report obtained by Radar, one boy "disclosed that the director had also touched his p--is and buttocks."
The therapist's records also included a boy "disclosing having nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared."
The document claimed the child "also disclosed that the director had touched and rubbed his p-nis 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed."
The child was subsequently diagnosed with PTSD at 10 years old.
A prosecutor, during the grand jury testimony, reminded Busfield the children made multiple disclosures after the video was taken.
"I believe they were coached," replied Busfield.
The second child, who is the brother of the first, explained that Mr. Tim started "touching them for the first two years, and he did not want to say anything, because he did not want to be mean to him," according to a police interview.
The child further reportedly "said he did not like being touched, but did not say anything because he did not want to get in trouble."
At the time of the interview, the child "did not disclose that he was touched on his buttocks or p-nis area."
Timothy Busfield Promises He Was Never Alone With the Kids
Busfield encouraged the jury to speak with the group of witnesses he brought forth. The Field of Dreams actor testified he was never alone with the children, claiming at least one of the witnesses was always present with him.
"I was never alone, I swear," he said in the grand jury testimony.
He added: "All 50 people weren't there, (but) there would be somebody. The camera was there. If I went into a room with the children and closed myself into the room, that would be unprecedented."