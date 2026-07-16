EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Claims He Possesses a Video of Child Accusers Saying He 'Never Touched Them' During Grand Jury Testimony

In his recorded testimony, exclusively obtained by Radar, Busfield swore the children previously said they were never touched inappropriately by the West Wing actor.

He told jurors: "I also have a recording of the children saying I never touched them, if you'd like to hear that. I have that for you if you'd like it. That was in the first police investigation."

In addition, Busfield brought a string of witnesses and evidence with him, whom he believed would help to "exonerate" him. He claimed these "aren't just cherry-picked witnesses for you."

Radar could not verify the existence of the video or its contents, but Busfield spoke under sworn oath.

According to Busfield's testimony, the video was found during the discovery process for the case by his "fantastic" lawyers. Further, he claimed the police have the video.

"It's from a body camera that we did the audio on from that (November 2024) investigation," Busfield said. "I only heard it at the detention hearing. I have not heard it since the detention hearing. It says exactly what those kids stated."