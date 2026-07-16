Broadway Star Josh Grisetti's Cause of Death Revealed as Family Launches GoFundMe to Cover Funeral Costs

McClure concluded: "Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you, Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss."

In the days leading up to his death, Grisetti left the production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, which he was directing in Italy, due to “personal reasons.”

His final Instagram post revealed he would be stepping away from his directorial duties for the show’s opening night and that his "heart (was) hurting."

The family of Grisetti, who rose to fame in 2015 when he made his Broadway debut starring as Marty Kaufman in It Shoulda Been You, has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.