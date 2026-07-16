Broadway Star Josh Grisetti's Cause of Death Revealed as Family Launches GoFundMe to Cover Funeral Costs
July 16 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Broadway star Josh Grisetti's cause of death has been revealed, days after his tragic suicide, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor died from a gunshot wound, according to the California Orange County Sheriff's Department coroner.
Autopsy Report Reveals Fatal Injuries
The autopsy report listed associated injuries as multiple bilateral temporal calvarial fractures and a brain injury. The 44-year-old's death was announced by his close friend and fellow Broadway star Rob McClure over the weekend.
He wrote on Instagram: "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday.
"I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."
'Just A Cataclysmic Loss'
McClure concluded: "Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you, Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss."
In the days leading up to his death, Grisetti left the production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, which he was directing in Italy, due to “personal reasons.”
His final Instagram post revealed he would be stepping away from his directorial duties for the show’s opening night and that his "heart (was) hurting."
The family of Grisetti, who rose to fame in 2015 when he made his Broadway debut starring as Marty Kaufman in It Shoulda Been You, has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.
GoFundMe Launched to Cover 'Final Arrangements'
The crowdfunding platform read: "Our hearts are profoundly broken by the sudden passing of Josh Grisetti this past Friday at the age of 44.
"Josh was a luminous force across Broadway, television, film, and academia, leaving an indelible imprint on the global creative community.
"The extraordinary outpouring of love from Los Angeles, New York, Virginia, and beyond stands as a moving testament to the depth of his impact."
The Broadway director's loved ones said the funds "will directly cover Josh’s final arrangements, provide essential support for family, and ease the time-sensitive travel logistics of bringing our families together.
"Your generosity allows us to focus entirely on grieving and supporting one another rather than navigating administrative strain."
Any additional money will be used for the "purpose of bringing closure and managing immediate end-of-life logistics" and will be donated to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in performing arts and entertainment.
"We are honored to support their mission in Josh’s memory," Grisetti's family concluded.
"Whether through a contribution, a shared memory in the comments, or keeping us in your thoughts, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Grisetti solidified his Broadway career in 2016 by starring as Nigel Bottom in the hit musical Something Rotten!
Then in 2023, he landed a recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Grisetti is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie, a Los Angeles-based realtor.