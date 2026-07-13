Broadway in Mourning: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Josh Grisetti Dead, 44, in Suicide Tragedy — 'Truly Devastating and Heartbreaking Loss'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor died on Friday and his former co-star Rob McClure told of the tragic circumstances in an Instagram post on Sunday.

McClure wrote: "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday.

"I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."

McClure, who starred in Something Rotten! on Broadway alongside the late actor and served as best man as his wedding, added: "My wife and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him.

"We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time."