Broadway in Mourning: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Josh Grisetti Dead, 44, in Suicide Tragedy — 'Truly Devastating and Heartbreaking Loss'
July 13 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Broadway star Josh Grisetti has died aged 44 after taking his own life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor died on Friday and his former co-star Rob McClure told of the tragic circumstances in an Instagram post on Sunday.
'Just A Cataclysmic Loss'
McClure wrote: "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday.
"I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."
McClure, who starred in Something Rotten! on Broadway alongside the late actor and served as best man as his wedding, added: "My wife and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him.
"We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time."
'A Beautiful, Gifted Human And Artist'
In the comments of McClure’s tribute, many members of the Broadway community shared their condolences, including Rachel Zegler, Caissie Levy, Lea Salonga, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy — the latter of whom called Grisetti "a beautiful, gifted human and artist."
Sierra Boggess, who starred opposite Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You on Broadway, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing: "We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer.
"I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms. I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations."
Mysterious Departure From 'Legally Blonde' Stage Show
Boggess added: "Our It Should Have Been You family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way."
Just days before his death, Grisetti left the production of Legally Blonde that he was directing in Italy, citing personal reasons.
In his final Instagram post, the actor paid tribute to the production, wished them luck on their opening night and described himself as "literally crying" on the plane home.
Grisetti previously worked internationally. In a 2016 interview, he encouraged fellow actors to work abroad as much as possible.
"Under the right conditions, it's a thrilling way to see the world and experience new cultures while doing what you love. I can't recommend that aspect of an international gig highly enough," he said.
Grisetti is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie, a Los Angeles-based realtor.
His screen career was brief but memorable, with a start on the short-lived ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity.
He made his biggest impact as Ralph Emerson on the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which aired in 2023.