Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Broadway in Mourning: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Josh Grisetti Dead, 44, in Suicide Tragedy — 'Truly Devastating and Heartbreaking Loss'

picture of Josh Grisetti
Source: @thejimmastersshow;YOUTUBE

Broadway star Josh Grisetti has passed away aged 44 after taking his own life.

July 13 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Broadway star Josh Grisetti has died aged 44 after taking his own life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor died on Friday and his former co-star Rob McClure told of the tragic circumstances in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

'Just A Cataclysmic Loss'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Josh Grisetti
Source: @BroadwayWorld;Youtube

Grisetti's former co-star Rob McClure paid tribute to tragic star.

Article continues below advertisement

McClure wrote: "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday.

"I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."

McClure, who starred in Something Rotten! on Broadway alongside the late actor and served as best man as his wedding, added: "My wife and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him.

"We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time."

Article continues below advertisement

'A Beautiful, Gifted Human And Artist'

picture of Josh Grisetti
Source: MEGA

Grisetti's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from fellow Broadway stars.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments of McClure’s tribute, many members of the Broadway community shared their condolences, including Rachel Zegler, Caissie Levy, Lea Salonga, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy — the latter of whom called Grisetti "a beautiful, gifted human and artist."

Sierra Boggess, who starred opposite Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You on Broadway, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing: "We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer.

"I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms. I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations."

Article continues below advertisement

Mysterious Departure From 'Legally Blonde' Stage Show

picture of Josh Grisetti
Source: @ BroadwayWorld;YOUTUBE

Grisetti left the 'Legally Blonde' stage show he was directing in Italy days before death.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Sam Neill

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill Dead: Actor, 76, Dies Months After Beating Cancer as Family Express Shock at Passing

image of Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham's Preliminary Cause of Death Revealed After Senator Dies at 71

Article continues below advertisement

Boggess added: "Our It Should Have Been You family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way."

Just days before his death, Grisetti left the production of Legally Blonde that he was directing in Italy, citing personal reasons.

In his final Instagram post, the actor paid tribute to the production, wished them luck on their opening night and described himself as "literally crying" on the plane home.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Josh Grisetti
Source: @ BroadwayWorld;YOUTUBE

The actor is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie.

Grisetti previously worked internationally. In a 2016 interview, he encouraged fellow actors to work abroad as much as possible.

"Under the right conditions, it's a thrilling way to see the world and experience new cultures while doing what you love. I can't recommend that aspect of an international gig highly enough," he said.

Grisetti is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie, a Los Angeles-based realtor.

His screen career was brief but memorable, with a start on the short-lived ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity.

He made his biggest impact as Ralph Emerson on the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which aired in 2023.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.