EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon's Country Career Heartbreak — 'Legally Blonde' Icon Urged to 'Give Up Singing at 13' and 'Focus on Acting'
Nov. 30 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Nashville native Reese Witherspoon's childhood dream of becoming a country singer was crushed by counselors at a performing arts camp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They told me to cool it on the singing," she said and instead advised her to focus on her best talent – acting – which paid off years later with an Oscar.
Despite being happy with her decision to focus on acting, her new romance with billionaire finance guy Oliver Haarmann has Witherspoon, 49, all starry-eyed and considering a move away from Hollywood for well-heeled pals in Europe and New York.
"Reese is done making the scene and trying to fit in with the superficial crowd of L.A. phonies," revealed an insider.
Now a hotshot Hollywood producer with a successful book club and fashion line, the former rom-com cutie of Legally Blonde fame is worth an estimated $440million.
She flipped for Haarmann last summer over dinner at L’Artusi in New York's West Village, according to insiders, and she's been flying in from her homes in Nashville and Los Angeles as often as she can to see him ever since.
"This guy has opened up her world outside of Hollywood," said the insider.