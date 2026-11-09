EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair Faces New Fears Over Looming Prison Sentence

"Selma is absolutely terrified," a source said. "Seven years behind bars would destroy her."

And those who care about the troubled actress fear she isn't equipped to survive the brutal reality of prison – physically or emotionally – as her battle with multiple sclerosis adds another frightening dimension to her legal nightmare.

"The thought of her ending up in jail is awful," a source said. "Everyone's just hoping there's a way for her to come out of this okay."

Blair pleaded not guilty after allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another during the Oct. 11 flight from Los Angeles to New York.

She is also accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer while being transported to a hospital and assaulting a nurse after arriving.