EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair Faces New Fears Over Looming Prison Sentence
Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Selma Blair is staring down a nightmare that could send her spiraling into a full-blown emotional meltdown – the terrifying prospect of spending years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Legally Blonde beauty, 54, faces up to seven years in a cage if convicted on two felony assault charges stemming from an alleged violent rampage aboard a Delta flight and additional confrontations with a cop and hospital nurse.
Selma Blair 'Terrified' of Facing Seven Years Behind Bars
"Selma is absolutely terrified," a source said. "Seven years behind bars would destroy her."
And those who care about the troubled actress fear she isn't equipped to survive the brutal reality of prison – physically or emotionally – as her battle with multiple sclerosis adds another frightening dimension to her legal nightmare.
"The thought of her ending up in jail is awful," a source said. "Everyone's just hoping there's a way for her to come out of this okay."
Blair pleaded not guilty after allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another during the Oct. 11 flight from Los Angeles to New York.
She is also accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer while being transported to a hospital and assaulting a nurse after arriving.
Selma Blair's Lawyers Claim Flight Incident Was Medical Emergency
She was released on bail, but her legal troubles are far from over. She faces two state felony counts of second-degree assault, each carrying the possibility of a prison sentence.
Federal authorities are also pursuing the alleged mid-flight assaults, potentially exposing her to additional penalties.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.
Blair's lawyers insist the episode was a medical emergency, citing missed medication, exhaustion, a reported head injury and severe confusion.
The actress has publicly discussed her MS diagnosis, and her representatives insist she did not intend to hurt anyone.
Friends Fear Prison Could Push Selma Blair Over Edge
With the threat of prison looming, friends are rallying around Blair, terrified that mounting legal pressure could overwhelm her.
Her medical history has become central to her defense, and there are serious questions about what happened on that plane – and whether she'll suffer a similar episode when faced with the stress of prison, a source said.
"She's had difficulties handling life as a film star," a source said. "Imagine what the reality of prison would do to her."