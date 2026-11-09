EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough 'Wants Justin Baldoni on DWTS'
Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Blake Lively's nemesis Justin Baldoni could be dancing his way back into America's hearts – thanks to longtime friend Julianne Hough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the Dancing With the Stars co-host is pushing to get her pal cast on the next season of ABC's ballroom hit.
"Julianne thinks Justin would be television gold," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Justin Baldoni Sparks Buzz With Surprise 'DWTS' Appearance
"He's handsome, charming and controversial!" Baldoni, 42, fueled speculation when he attended DWTS with wife, Emily, and their two children as Hough's guests.
The pair has been friends for more than a decade, collaborating on his documentary series My Last Days in 2016.
Julianne Hough Pushes for Justin Baldoni's Second Chance
The source added: "That appearance wasn't accidental.
"Julianne wanted producers to see Justin in the ballroom. She's convinced America would fall in love with him. Julianne insists everyone deserves a second chance."