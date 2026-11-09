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EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough 'Wants Justin Baldoni on DWTS'

Julianne Hough reportedly wants Justin Baldoni to join the cast of dance competition program 'DWTS.'
Source: MEGA

Julianne Hough reportedly wants Justin Baldoni to join the cast of dance competition program 'DWTS.'

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Blake Lively's nemesis Justin Baldoni could be dancing his way back into America's hearts – thanks to longtime friend Julianne Hough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the Dancing With the Stars co-host is pushing to get her pal cast on the next season of ABC's ballroom hit.

"Julianne thinks Justin would be television gold," a source told RadarOnline.com.

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Justin Baldoni Sparks Buzz With Surprise 'DWTS' Appearance

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Julianne Hough is reportedly pushing for Justin Baldoni to join the next season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Julianne Hough is reportedly pushing for Justin Baldoni to join the next season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

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"He's handsome, charming and controversial!" Baldoni, 42, fueled speculation when he attended DWTS with wife, Emily, and their two children as Hough's guests.

The pair has been friends for more than a decade, collaborating on his documentary series My Last Days in 2016.

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Baldoni attended 'DWTS' with his wife, Emily, and their two children as Hough's guests.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Baldoni attended 'DWTS' with his wife, Emily, and their two children as Hough's guests.

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The source added: "That appearance wasn't accidental.

"Julianne wanted producers to see Justin in the ballroom. She's convinced America would fall in love with him. Julianne insists everyone deserves a second chance."

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