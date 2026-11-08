EXCLUSIVE: Nile Rodgers Hits Back at Critics Over AI Music Video Row
Nov. 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Nile Rodgers has hit back at critics accusing him of replacing human creativity with artificial intelligence, defending his decision to use the controversial technology in his latest music video and accusing detractors of hypocrisy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 74-year-old Chic guitarist and legendary producer sparked debate after sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the making of a video for Christmas Song, his collaboration with singer Rebecca Ferguson, 40.
Nile Rodgers Fires Back Over AI Music Video
Rodgers posted the clip on Instagram, showing a production crew creating a digital version of him using AI technology.
The project attracted huge criticism from followers who questioned why the musician had embraced artificial intelligence rather than relying entirely on traditional filmmaking methods to preserve jobs and the "authenticity" of art.
Introducing the footage, Rodgers wrote on Instagram: "This AI capture was very thorough and I'm so excited about the finished project."
However, the musician faced questions about whether using AI undermined the work of artists and production professionals, prompting an unusually forceful response.
Rodgers Defends His AI Creative Process
Rodgers insisted his creative team remained responsible for every element of the production, arguing artificial intelligence was simply another tool used to realize their artistic vision.
He said: "We painstakingly created every second you'll see on the screen."
The Grammy-winning musician also suggested producing the same video through conventional methods would have required a substantially larger budget.
He said: "If this were a traditional film it would've cost about $100,000. By the way you're using AI daily... you're being hypocritical."
Rodgers challenged the critic to consider how frequently artificial intelligence already features in everyday technology, including internet searches and navigation services.
He said: "It's ok for you to use AI in your way but you have problem with my way. Do you use Google, or get driving directions? Look at your own daily actions and check how much you use AI. Love, Nile."
AI Sparks Growing Entertainment Industry Debate
His intervention comes amid growing debate across the entertainment industry about the implications of generative artificial intelligence for musicians, filmmakers and other creative professionals.
While supporters argue AI offers artists new opportunities to experiment and reduce production costs, critics have raised concerns about employment, copyright protections and the potential replacement of human performers.
Rodgers, whose career spans decades of musical innovation, has previously embraced emerging recording techniques and technological developments.
His latest project nevertheless highlights divisions within an industry increasingly confronting questions about the relationship between artistic expression and automated production.
Kings of Leon Singer Admits AI Fears
Among musicians expressing reservations is Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, 44, who has acknowledged feeling uneasy about the technology's expanding capabilities.
Speaking to Sky News, Followill admitted developments in artificial intelligence had left him concerned about its potential influence on music.
He said: "I am scared of it though, I think, maybe, a little bit."
Followill added: "I've seen some stuff that makes me a little nervous."
However, the musician also joked that the technology was unnecessary for anyone attempting to reproduce his band's distinctive sound.
He said: "As far as music, it doesn't take AI to sound like us, my god."
The singer, who helped establish Kings of Leon more than two decades ago, suggested that the band's musical abilities remained entirely achievable without sophisticated technology.
He said: "We're still learning how to play, so our skill level is still very much achievable by just human beings. It's not going to take aliens or artificial intelligence."