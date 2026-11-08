EXCLUSIVE: Nile Rodgers Hits Back at Critics Over AI Music Video Row

Nile Rodgers has hit back at critics accusing him of replacing human creativity with artificial intelligence, defending his decision to use the controversial technology in his latest music video and accusing detractors of hypocrisy. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 74-year-old Chic guitarist and legendary producer sparked debate after sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the making of a video for Christmas Song, his collaboration with singer Rebecca Ferguson, 40.

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Nile Rodgers Fires Back Over AI Music Video

Nile Rodgers defended his decision to use AI in his latest music video.

Rodgers posted the clip on Instagram, showing a production crew creating a digital version of him using AI technology. The project attracted huge criticism from followers who questioned why the musician had embraced artificial intelligence rather than relying entirely on traditional filmmaking methods to preserve jobs and the "authenticity" of art. Introducing the footage, Rodgers wrote on Instagram: "This AI capture was very thorough and I'm so excited about the finished project." However, the musician faced questions about whether using AI undermined the work of artists and production professionals, prompting an unusually forceful response.

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Rodgers Defends His AI Creative Process

Source: MEGA Rodgers shared behind-the-scenes footage of his digital AI double.

Rodgers insisted his creative team remained responsible for every element of the production, arguing artificial intelligence was simply another tool used to realize their artistic vision. He said: "We painstakingly created every second you'll see on the screen." The Grammy-winning musician also suggested producing the same video through conventional methods would have required a substantially larger budget. He said: "If this were a traditional film it would've cost about $100,000. By the way you're using AI daily... you're being hypocritical." Rodgers challenged the critic to consider how frequently artificial intelligence already features in everyday technology, including internet searches and navigation services. He said: "It's ok for you to use AI in your way but you have problem with my way. Do you use Google, or get driving directions? Look at your own daily actions and check how much you use AI. Love, Nile."

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AI Sparks Growing Entertainment Industry Debate

Source: MEGA Rodgers challenged critics to examine how often they used AI technology.

His intervention comes amid growing debate across the entertainment industry about the implications of generative artificial intelligence for musicians, filmmakers and other creative professionals. While supporters argue AI offers artists new opportunities to experiment and reduce production costs, critics have raised concerns about employment, copyright protections and the potential replacement of human performers. Rodgers, whose career spans decades of musical innovation, has previously embraced emerging recording techniques and technological developments. His latest project nevertheless highlights divisions within an industry increasingly confronting questions about the relationship between artistic expression and automated production.

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