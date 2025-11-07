Dana White Fights Back: UFC Boss Confirms FBI Investigation Over 'Fixed Fighting' Allegations After Suspicious Betting Activity on Brawler

The controversy erupted over one of the fights on the prelim card over the weekend, where Isaac Dulgarian was accused of giving up to a submission to Yadier Del Valle way too easily and early, despite being the heavy favorite.

UFC head honcho blasted back at allegations of a fixed fight that plunged the organization into a betting scandal , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dulgarian is seen training at his MMA gym in Colorado.

Dulgarian, 29, nicknamed "The Midwest Choppa," entered the octagon as the consensus -250 favorite in the featherweight bout.

Some sportsbooks stopped taking bets on the fight before it started when the odds moved to -154 in the hour before the throwdown, citing questionable wagering activity.

After giving up so easily in the first round, having never been previously submitted before in a professional fight, fans called foul on Dulgarian's tapout.

Even commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Chiesa called it "white belt stuff," referring to an entry-level jiu-jitsu practitioner.

Dulgarian previously raised eyebrows when complaining to MMA Junkie that he and other brawlers should get a percentage cut of their fight's betting action.

"I said, 'Don't bet on me unless you're paying me some percentage,' I’m doing all the work — that's how I feel about it," he huffed. "If you're betting on me, I want some of it."