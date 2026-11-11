Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Russell Brand

Russell Brand Will Be a 'Dead Man Walking' Inside London Prison Following Sexual Assault Conviction, Former Inmate Warns

A former HMP Wandsworth inmate warned that Russell Brand is a 'dead man walking' if he remains there.
Source: MEGA

A former HMP Wandsworth inmate warned that Russell Brand is a 'dead man walking' if he remains there.

Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Russell Brand could be a “dead man walking” inside HMP Wandsworth if he remains there, according to a former inmate, RadarOnline has learned.

Earlier this week, the actor was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of r–e and three counts of sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Sentence and Current Location

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Brand was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Brand was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Brand, 51, is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London.

Kally Sahota, senior solicitor and director of Sahota & Sahota Solicitors, told Page Six that Brand is expected to remain at the facility for the next few weeks before being transferred to another prison based on security, safety and rehabilitation needs.

He is reportedly being housed in his own cell due to safety concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand Is a 'Marked Man'

A former inmate suggested Russell Brand is in danger until his 'permanent move' to a new facility.
Source: MEGA

A former inmate suggested Russell Brand is in danger until his 'permanent move' to a new facility.

A former HMP Wandsworth inmate, who was released last year, said in a recent interview, “If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he’s in real trouble – a dead man walking.”

He added that the disgraced comedian “needs to survive until he’s got his permanent move.”

The former prisoner described the facility as “violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy,” and alleged that some staff paid inmates to attack others, and said fights occurred regularly.

He warned that Brand would be a “marked man” while there and needed a quick transfer to remain safe.

Article continues below advertisement

The Prison Has Major Issues

The prison holds 1,457 inmates against a capacity of 894.
Source: MEGA

The prison holds 1,457 inmates against a capacity of 894.

Official watchdog reports describe serious problems at the prison, which houses 1,457 inmates despite a certified normal accommodation capacity of only 894.

A 2024 Independent Monitoring Board report called conditions “inhumane,” noting shortages of basic necessities, inmates going two or three weeks without a full change of clothing, crumbling floors that allowed vermin entry, and temperatures frequently exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sahota identified overcrowding and understaffing as the biggest issues and acknowledged reports of violence, drugs, and vermin.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Jason Watford was taken into custody on 'suspected homicide' charges.

Man Arrested for 'Suspected Homicide' on Cruise as Ship Returns to Port Following Alleged Crime on Fellow Passenger

Police tape

Eerie Note and Drawing Discovered Outside Bloody Home Where 3 Elderly Residents Were Found Dead

Brand Is 'Cowering in Fear'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Inmates reportedly chanted abuse directed at Brand.
Source: MEGA

Inmates reportedly chanted abuse directed at Brand.

Sahota advised Brand to observe routines and avoid drawing attention, “Listen and look and see how things are done. I think, very quickly, there could be friends made in prison. Whether they are actually looking out for him or not, that remains to be seen.”

He cautioned him to “keep your head down, keep your wits about you and just be careful.”

However, The Daily Mail reported that Brand had been “cowering in fear” as fellow inmates allegedly taunted him with chants including “There’s a Brand new nonce on the wing!”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.