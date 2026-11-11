Russell Brand Will Be a 'Dead Man Walking' Inside London Prison Following Sexual Assault Conviction, Former Inmate Warns
Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Russell Brand could be a “dead man walking” inside HMP Wandsworth if he remains there, according to a former inmate, RadarOnline has learned.
Earlier this week, the actor was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of r–e and three counts of sexual assault.
Sentence and Current Location
Brand, 51, is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London.
Kally Sahota, senior solicitor and director of Sahota & Sahota Solicitors, told Page Six that Brand is expected to remain at the facility for the next few weeks before being transferred to another prison based on security, safety and rehabilitation needs.
He is reportedly being housed in his own cell due to safety concerns.
Brand Is a 'Marked Man'
A former HMP Wandsworth inmate, who was released last year, said in a recent interview, “If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he’s in real trouble – a dead man walking.”
He added that the disgraced comedian “needs to survive until he’s got his permanent move.”
The former prisoner described the facility as “violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy,” and alleged that some staff paid inmates to attack others, and said fights occurred regularly.
He warned that Brand would be a “marked man” while there and needed a quick transfer to remain safe.
The Prison Has Major Issues
Official watchdog reports describe serious problems at the prison, which houses 1,457 inmates despite a certified normal accommodation capacity of only 894.
A 2024 Independent Monitoring Board report called conditions “inhumane,” noting shortages of basic necessities, inmates going two or three weeks without a full change of clothing, crumbling floors that allowed vermin entry, and temperatures frequently exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sahota identified overcrowding and understaffing as the biggest issues and acknowledged reports of violence, drugs, and vermin.
Brand Is 'Cowering in Fear'
Sahota advised Brand to observe routines and avoid drawing attention, “Listen and look and see how things are done. I think, very quickly, there could be friends made in prison. Whether they are actually looking out for him or not, that remains to be seen.”
He cautioned him to “keep your head down, keep your wits about you and just be careful.”
However, The Daily Mail reported that Brand had been “cowering in fear” as fellow inmates allegedly taunted him with chants including “There’s a Brand new nonce on the wing!”