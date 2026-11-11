Russell Brand Will Be a 'Dead Man Walking' Inside London Prison Following Sexual Assault Conviction, Former Inmate Warns

A former HMP Wandsworth inmate, who was released last year, said in a recent interview, “If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he’s in real trouble – a dead man walking.”

He added that the disgraced comedian “needs to survive until he’s got his permanent move.”

The former prisoner described the facility as “violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy,” and alleged that some staff paid inmates to attack others, and said fights occurred regularly.

He warned that Brand would be a “marked man” while there and needed a quick transfer to remain safe.