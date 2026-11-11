The View's Whoopi Goldberg Demands Democrats Stop 'Infighting' and Come Up With a 'Plan' to 'Clean House' After Sweeping Midterms
Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg urged congressional Democrats to stop arguing over party leadership and develop a plan for their first 100 days in power, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On a recent installment of The View, she said internal disputes could distract from the agenda voters expect them to pursue after their midterm-election victories.
Democrats Must Focus on Governing
During the show's "Hot Topics" segment, Goldberg reacted to growing disagreements among Democrats over whether Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries should continue leading their respective caucuses.
"This is my two cents. I know y'all feel like this. I don't want to hear this from you right now," Goldberg said, directing her comments toward Democratic lawmakers.
"I want to know, all of you Democrats, what are your plans for the first 100 days?" she asked. "I don't care if you've been there forever or you just got there. What are your plans?"
Priorities for New Congress
Goldberg proposed several priorities for the incoming Democratic majority, including lowering gas and grocery prices, restoring funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and addressing immigration enforcement policies.
She also called for reuniting families separated by immigration authorities, reinstating federal employees she said were unlawfully dismissed and reversing changes implemented by the Department of Government Efficiency.
"Then I will listen to what you want and how you want it," Goldberg said. "We put you in there to clean house, to make sure that the government works the way the people want it to work."
'I Don't Want to Hear About All This Infighting'
Goldberg also maintained that lawmakers should resolve those disagreements peacefully.
"I don't want to hear all this infighting because then you become the distraction, and then you become no better than the Republicans were," she said. "What we want to know is that you have our backs and you know what we're looking for you to do."
Opposition to Democratic Leadership
Goldberg's remarks came as divisions emerged over Schumer's leadership, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announcing Tuesday that he would not support the New York Democrat for another term as the party's Senate leader.
"The time is now for change," Sanders said during a Capitol news conference alongside Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who also called for candidates to present detailed plans before receiving her support.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is considering challenging Schumer, while progressive activists have also urged House Democrats to reconsider Jeffries' leadership.
Schumer has indicated he intends to remain leader, telling reporters on Tuesday, "I'm confident I will be elected."