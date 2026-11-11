The View's Whoopi Goldberg Demands Democrats Stop 'Infighting' and Come Up With a 'Plan' to 'Clean House' After Sweeping Midterms

During the show's "Hot Topics" segment, Goldberg reacted to growing disagreements among Democrats over whether Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries should continue leading their respective caucuses.

"This is my two cents. I know y'all feel like this. I don't want to hear this from you right now," Goldberg said, directing her comments toward Democratic lawmakers.

"I want to know, all of you Democrats, what are your plans for the first 100 days?" she asked. "I don't care if you've been there forever or you just got there. What are your plans?"