'Mike Hammer' and 'Bourne Legacy' star Stacy Keach Dead Aged 85 After Battling Serious Heart Condition

The actor, who also appeared in Bourne Legacy and Prison Break, passed away "peacefully" in Poland, according to his wife Malgosia Tomassi.

The actor had been battling a serious heart condition.

Tomassi said in a statement: "Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family.

"His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives.

"But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever."

As well as appearing in blockbuster movies and TV series, Keach also enjoyed a successful stage career, often starring in Shakespearean works such as King Lear and Hamlet.