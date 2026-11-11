Thomas Markle's Mugshot Seen for the First Time After 'Cutting Off Ankle Monitor' While On House Arrest for Alleged Child Abuse

His re-arrest saw him booked into Pinellas County Jail at 6:11 p.m., and authorities released his mugshot shortly after.

The estranged father of Meghan Markle was initially arrested on November 6 after federal investigators allegedly uncovered a disturbing stash of child sexual abuse material inside California storage units linked to him.

Despite the horrifying allegations, he was initially allowed to return home under strict house arrest conditions.

"Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night," First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced in a Tuesday, November 10 post on X.