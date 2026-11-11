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Home > Exclusives > Carrie Ann Inaba
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EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Ann Inaba 'Faces Backlash From DWTS Professionals'

Carrie Ann Inaba is reportedly facing backlash from professionals involved in the dance show 'DWTS.'
Source: MEGA

Carrie Ann Inaba is allegedly facing backlash from professionals involved in the dance show 'DWTS.'

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Jittery pros on Dancing With the Stars are terrified of crossing longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 58, amid claims of a toxic backstage atmosphere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hoofer Val Chmerkovskiy, 40, earned a one-week suspension for alluding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a now-deleted social media post after Inaba's criticism of his spouse, dancer Jenna Johnson, 32.

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Dancers Fear Carrie Ann's Wrath as Tensions Reach Boiling Point

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Val Chmerkovskiy reportedly received a one-week suspension over a deleted post following Carrie Ann Inaba's criticism of Jenna Johnson.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Val Chmerkovskiy reportedly received a one-week suspension over a deleted post following Carrie Ann Inaba's criticism of Jenna Johnson.

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Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com, "Nobody wants to be alone in a room with Carrie Ann. Everyone is walking on eggshells. One wrong comment, one misunderstood joke, and suddenly your career could be in jeopardy."

A source said: "The dancers feel like they're being treated like naughty children."

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Insider Claims Everyone Is Dancing Around Carrie Ann Behind Scenes

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An insider claimed 'Dancing With the Stars' dancers fear crossing Inaba backstage.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider claimed 'Dancing With the Stars' dancers fear crossing Inaba backstage.

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Another insider warned: "The real dancing isn't happening on the ballroom floor anymore. It's everyone dancing around Carrie Ann."

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