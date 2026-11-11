EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Ann Inaba 'Faces Backlash From DWTS Professionals'
Nov. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jittery pros on Dancing With the Stars are terrified of crossing longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 58, amid claims of a toxic backstage atmosphere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hoofer Val Chmerkovskiy, 40, earned a one-week suspension for alluding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a now-deleted social media post after Inaba's criticism of his spouse, dancer Jenna Johnson, 32.
Dancers Fear Carrie Ann's Wrath as Tensions Reach Boiling Point
Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com, "Nobody wants to be alone in a room with Carrie Ann. Everyone is walking on eggshells. One wrong comment, one misunderstood joke, and suddenly your career could be in jeopardy."
A source said: "The dancers feel like they're being treated like naughty children."
Insider Claims Everyone Is Dancing Around Carrie Ann Behind Scenes
Another insider warned: "The real dancing isn't happening on the ballroom floor anymore. It's everyone dancing around Carrie Ann."