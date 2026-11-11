Joe Biden Reveals Donald Trump's Gushing Hand-Written 2021 Letter Saluting His Presidency — 'I Know How Much You Love The American People'

The cordial wishes in the letter contrasts heavily to Trump's public campaign to overturn his 2020 election defeat and the political hostility that has defined their relationship ever since.

The letter, dated January 20, 2021, was left in an envelope addressed "To '46,'" referring to Biden becoming the nation's 46th president.

But instead of disputing Biden's victory or repeating the fraud allegations Trump made publicly, the then outgoing president wrote about the weight of the presidency and expressed confidence in his successor.

Trump wrote: "Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats.

"Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide.

"This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people."