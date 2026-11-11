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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Joe Biden Reveals Donald Trump's Gushing Hand-Written 2021 Letter Saluting His Presidency — 'I Know How Much You Love The American People'

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Joe Biden has revealed the contents of 2021 letter left by Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 7:49 a.m. ET

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Joe Biden has revealed for the first time the contents of the "very generous" hand-written letter by Donald Trump left behind at the Oval Office in 2021.

RadarOnline.com can report the former president, 83, details the message given by Trump in his forthcoming new memoir, Promise Me, America.

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Trump Expressed Confidence in Biden

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Source: MEGA

Biden revealed letter in his new memoir.

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The cordial wishes in the letter contrasts heavily to Trump's public campaign to overturn his 2020 election defeat and the political hostility that has defined their relationship ever since.

The letter, dated January 20, 2021, was left in an envelope addressed "To '46,'" referring to Biden becoming the nation's 46th president.

But instead of disputing Biden's victory or repeating the fraud allegations Trump made publicly, the then outgoing president wrote about the weight of the presidency and expressed confidence in his successor.

Trump wrote: "Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats.

"Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide.

"This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people."

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'Two Donald Trumps'

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Trump's kindness shocked Biden.

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Biden told in his memoir how the letter made him feel "as if there were two Donald Trumps," according to the New York Times, who obtained an excerpt from the book.

Trump, 80, also framed the presidency as a responsibility to Americans depending on the person occupying the office. "Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders," he wrote, adding that millions of Americans were counting on Biden's success.

The letter closed with a blessing for Biden, incoming first lady Jill Biden and the country. Notably absent were Trump's claims about voter fraud, allegations against Biden, or any suggestion in the note that Trump considered himself the rightful winner of the election.

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Trump Snubbed Biden's Swearing-In

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Trump swerved Biden's swearing-in, despite sending gracious letter.

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The letter was written in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, which Biden alluded to by saying that Trump had "deeply destabilized our democracy."

He also recalled how Trump had "not offered the traditional meeting between Presidents."

Instead, Trump became the first modern President since Richard Nixon, who resigned from office, to skip his successor's swearing-in.

The tone of the letter isn't entirely surprising, as Trump was friendly to Biden when the situation was reversed — on inauguration day 2025, when Trump was reentering the White House, a celebration Biden attended.

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Trump and Biden would have been 'great friends', says ABC's Jonathan Karl.

In the book Retribution by ABC's Jonathan Karl, Trump told Biden they would have been "great friends" had it not been for politics.

Trump called the Bidens a "beautiful couple" as he reentered the White House, four years to the day that he had departed.

He also told Biden to "stay in touch."

"Let me know if there is anything you need," the incoming Republican President added before Biden and outgoing First Lady Jill boarded the presidential helicopter.

Since then, Trump has continued to malign Biden, falsely saying the 2020 election was "rigged," and hanging a picture of an autopen alongside the White House Rose Garden instead of a portrait of the Democrat.

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