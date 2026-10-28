Cassidy Hutchinson Avoids Indictment After Trump DOJ Push Over Jan. 6 Testimony Fails: 'Every Crime Imaginable'

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House aide whose testimony about Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, became a major focus of the congressional investigation into the Capitol attack, will not face charges from the latest Justice Department effort to prosecute her.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., declined on Oct. 27 to approve an indictment sought by the Justice Department over Hutchinson's 2022 testimony, according to multiple people familiar with the proceedings.

A DOJ attorney confirmed in court that the grand jury had not concurred with the proposed indictment, although the defendant was not named publicly.

The case stemmed from allegations that Hutchinson lied to Congress.

ABC News reported that prosecutors were seeking charges related to allegedly false statements, but the precise statements or charges presented to the grand jury have not been publicly disclosed.