EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Caught in Illegal Firing of Epstein Prosecutor Maurene Comey — as Judge Exposes Pam Bondi's Role in Her Dismissal

President Donald Trump's Justice Department has been dealt a stunning legal blow after a federal judge ruled the administration illegally fired veteran prosecutor Maurene Comey, who helped bring cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a 55-page court ruling filed Monday, October 26, and obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman determined that Comey's July 2025 dismissal violated federal law and constitutional protections — while court filings revealed that former Attorney General Pam Bondi personally directed her removal.

The bombshell ruling details how the administration sought to justify Comey's termination through sweeping claims of presidential authority.