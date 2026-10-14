EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Epstein Court Papers Face Deadline as Judge Demands Review to Protect Victims

Under the order, the government must either notify the court that the materials contain no victim-identifying information and can be filed as submitted or provide appropriately redacted versions. The judge made clear that Maxwell's submissions would be docketed only after the review was completed.

The development comes amid continuing scrutiny of federal records connected to Epstein, the disgraced financier whose s-- trafficking activities have generated years of criminal investigations, civil litigation and demands for greater transparency.

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 2025, establishing requirements for the disclosure of certain government records involving Epstein and Maxwell while preserving protections for victims.

The court order specifically acknowledges that some exhibits submitted by Maxwell are already publicly available under that legislation.