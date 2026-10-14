EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Epstein Court Papers Face Deadline as Judge Demands Review to Protect Victims
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell's latest attempt to challenge a federal court ruling has triggered a new legal development, as prosecutors face a deadline to review previously unreleased documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered federal prosecutors to examine a new motion and numerous exhibits submitted by Maxwell to determine whether they contain information identifying victims of Epstein's abuse.
Judge Raises Concerns Over Victims' Privacy
The September 23 order reveals that Maxwell submitted a motion seeking to alter or amend an August 24 ruling under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 59(e). Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for her role in helping Epstein sexually exploit underage girls, has continued pursuing legal avenues to challenge her conviction and sentence.
Her latest submission includes numerous exhibits, some containing redactions and others already available through federal court records or the Department of Justice's website under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The judge raised concerns about whether the materials could expose sensitive information involving victims.
Deadline Puts Prosecutors on the Clock
In his order, Engelmayer explained that the court was unable to confirm the complete absence of victim-identifying information throughout Maxwell's submissions.
Rather than immediately placing Maxwell's motion and exhibits on the public docket, Engelmayer forwarded the materials to federal prosecutors for review.
The government was instructed to examine the documents and determine whether additional redactions were necessary before their public release.
Prosecutors were given until October 14, 2026, to complete that process.
Epstein Records Face Further Review
Under the order, the government must either notify the court that the materials contain no victim-identifying information and can be filed as submitted or provide appropriately redacted versions. The judge made clear that Maxwell's submissions would be docketed only after the review was completed.
The development comes amid continuing scrutiny of federal records connected to Epstein, the disgraced financier whose s-- trafficking activities have generated years of criminal investigations, civil litigation and demands for greater transparency.
Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 2025, establishing requirements for the disclosure of certain government records involving Epstein and Maxwell while preserving protections for victims.
The court order specifically acknowledges that some exhibits submitted by Maxwell are already publicly available under that legislation.
What Happens Next?
The judge's decision highlights the continuing tension between public access to Epstein-related records and the need to protect individuals whose identities may appear in sensitive materials.
The October 14 deadline concerns the government's review of Maxwell's documents, not a decision on whether her legal challenge will succeed.
Once prosecutors complete their examination, Engelmayer said the court would direct its clerk to place Maxwell's motion and exhibits on the public docket, with further redactions if necessary.
The order does not disclose the full arguments contained in Maxwell's latest motion or establish whether the exhibits actually identify victims.